Tech Mahindra Will Hire 5000 Employees In Gujarat Over Next 5 Years!

Tech Mahindra plans to hire 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next five years, expanding its operations in the state.

Its current staff strength in Gujarat is not specified.

The firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat under its IT/ITeS (IT enabled services) policy on Tuesday.

Company targets

As per the agreement, the company will build cutting-edge digital engineering services in the state.

Further, it aims to provide digital engineering services to enable businesses to navigate digital transformation challenges by making them more connected, smarter, and agile, thereby helping them build digital products and create new revenue streams, the company said.

Chief executive C P Gurnani also commended the state for improvements in the ease of doing business.

How Gujarat benefits

He further explained, “Our MoU with the Government of Gujarat will enable us to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises today and help us in our quest to deliver state-of-the-art digital engineering services.

We are thankful to the government for their continuous efforts to improve EODB in the state, such as the implementation of the IT policy.”

This MoU will help the firm “capitalise on the opportunity created by the government to further the development in the state, but will also enable us to generate employment for local talent and provide them with opportunities to learn & grow.”

Job creation and ease the process of doing business

The Gujarat government has so far signed 15 MoUs with domestic and global companies under its Employment Generation Incentive (EGI) and the ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana’, targeted to attract IT sector investments in the state.

This will help create approximately 26,750 skilled IT employment opportunities in the state.

Bhupendrabhai Patel, chief minister of Gujarat, said that the Government will support businesses to improve the ease of doing business (EODB) in the state.

In line with this, the MoU with Tech Mahindra will not only help with this goal but will also help with the overall development of the city.”

As a “global leader in digital engineering” Tech Mahindra will add exponential value to engineering enterprises by collaborating with them to engineer superior products, capitalise on modern engineering, and enable seamless cyber-physical integration for enhanced visibility, predictability, and productivity across operations.”