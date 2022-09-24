TCS Ends Work From Home: 80% TCS Employees Ordered To Work From Office (3 Days a Week)

TCS has ended its work-from-home policy and has asked about 80 percent of its employees to report to the office at least three days a week.

Senior employees to work 5 days

The new hybrid model will be mandatory according to the TCS’ email which has also said that those at senior designations will have to work in the office five days a week.

Senior leaders have been working from TCS offices for a while now and their customers have also been visiting offices.

“Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the TCS office for at least 3 days in a week,” the email read.

25×25 vision

The new rules align with the company’s 25×25 model that TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan announced back in May 2020.

According to this, the company will call 25 percent of its workforce back to the office by 2025.

By 2025, all employees who can work remotely only have to spend 25 per cent of their time in the office.

At a given point in time, only 25 per cent employees need to be physically present at work.

Good opportunity for those hired during pandemic

It hasn’t specified a deadline for return to the office, but employees are advised to contact their managers and enquire about the arrangements for work-from-office.

According to TCS, the back-to-office call will also be a good opportunity for freshers who joined during the work-from-home period.

The company said, “This will also be an opportunity to welcome a significant number of our new colleagues, who have joined us over the last two years, most of whom have not yet been in a TCS office.”

The rosters for work-from-office will be based on project requirements and include a mix of freshers and experienced employees.

Using social media to persuade employees

Reportedly TCS has been using social media to encourage employees to come back to office.

In one such campaign it tried to evoke nostalgia about working from the office.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Director, of TCS spoke about the benefits of working from office over home.

He said that people build careers “looking at role models” and “that cannot happen on a screen.”

Other companies

Other IT majors in the country have also started doing the same.

HCL is operating with about 6 per cent of staff in the office.

Tech Mahindra has also started the hybrid model and has called back 25-30 per cent of its staff back to office.