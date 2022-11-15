TCS Offcampus Hiring Picks Up Steam: Trainees To Be Hired With 0-2 Yrs Experience (Check Eligibility)

TCS Off Campus Drive

TCS is conducting the off campus drive and following our the details of the same :

Company : TCS

Role : Trainee

Salary: Not disclosed

Location: All over India

Experience : 0-2 years

Qualification : Diploma/ BE/ B.Tech/ BA/ B.com/ BBA/ B.Sc/ BCA/ ME/ M.Tech/ MCA/ MA/ M.Com/ M.Sc

Batch: 2023/ 2024

Apply before 15 January 2023

Test Date – 30 January 2023

Industry: IT

NQT (Cognitive Skills) is a prerequisite for all tests

All NQT form score cards are valid for two years

Conducted online (at home) and physical in-center at TCS iON authorized exam centers

The flexibility to apply every quarter provides the opportunity to appear for multiple attempts to improve NQT scores.

(Only the best score will be published for candidates applying using the same NQT registration number)

Candidates with NQT score can apply for jobs on TCS iON job list platform.

Eligibility Criterion & Application process

UG, PG and Diploma students who are in their pre-final, final year or have passed

Students with any degree and specialization/discipline

Freshers with less than 2 years of experience

Following is the application process.

Step 1 : Apply to TCS NQT and appear for the Test

Step 2 : Get your NQT Score

Step 3 : Apply to multiple jobs on our website

Step 4 : Apply for jobs on other Corporates’ websites too

Step 5 : Get jobs based on your NQT Score and suitability

More About TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an Indian multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company with its headquarters in Mumbai. It is a part of the Tata Group and operates in 150 locations across 46 countries. In July 2022, it was reported that TCS had over 600,000 employees worldwide.

TCS is the second largest Indian company by market capitalization and is among the most valuable IT service brands worldwide. In 2015, TCS was ranked 64th overall in the Forbes “World’s Most Innovative Companies” ranking, making it one of the highest-ranked IT services companies and a top Indian company. As of 2018, it is ranked eleventh on the Fortune India 500 list. In 2021, TCS recorded a market capitalization of US$200 billion, making it the first Indian IT firm to do so.

In 2016–2017, parent company Tata Sons owned 72.05% of TCS and more than 70% of Tata Sons’ dividends were generated by TCS.