Xiaomi MIUI 13 Update Tracker: Check Eligible Devices, Timeline Of Updates & More (Nov, 2022)

Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 has been steadily rolling out to eligible devices over the past few months and we have a well-maintained dedicated tracker to keep tabs on that.

This story covers track of all the early MIUI 13 details we know so far.

The eligible Xiaomi devices will now have the countless improvements brought by MIUI 12.

Some key user-facing changes include a redesigned notification shade and the adoption of a new iOS-inspired Control Center.

Privacy also took center-stage with countless tools included, all aimed at putting the user in firm control of their data. For a list of all the changes that MIUI 12 brought to devices, check out the MIUI 12 Changelog.

Ideally, MIUI 13 is set to further improve these features and bring even more user-centered features. While it is still pretty early to say definitively which features will be coming, here’s what we know about the MIUI 13 update.

Update 144 (June 2, 2022)

Xiaomi is now rolling out the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update for global Mi 10 users. It comes with software version V13.0.4.0.SJBMIXM.

Update 145 (June 3, 2022)

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro users in Taiwan are now receiving the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update with version number V13.0.1.0.SJDTWXM.

Update 146 (June 9, 2022)

Mi 10 Lite users in Taiwan are now getting the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update with software version V13.0.1.0.SJITWXM.

Update 147 (June 13, 2022)

03:45 pm (IST): Global Redmi Note 10S users are now receiving the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update. It comes with version number V13.0.6.0.SKLMIXM.

Update 148 (June 15, 2022)

Xiaomi is rolling out the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update to Redmi 10X Pro users in China. It can be identified with software version V13.0.2.0.SJLCNXM.

Update 149 (June 20, 2022)

It looks like the Android 12 based MIUI 13 update is now rolling out to the Redmi K30 Ultra in China.

Update 150 (June 27, 2022)

Redmi Note 10 5G users in Indonesia are now getting update to Android 12 with MIUI 13. It comes with software version V13.0.2.0.SKSIDXM.

Update 151 (June 29, 2022)

Global Redmi Note 9T is now receiving the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update with firmware version V13.0.1.0.SJEMIXM. However, the update is currently limited to Mi Pilot testers.

Update 152 (July 4, 2022)

Xiaomi 11i 5G users in India are getting the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update. It can be identified with software version V13.0.1.0.SKTINFK.

Update 153 (July 5, 2022)

Xiaomi has released the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update for Redmi Note 10 5G users in Taiwan. It can be identified with software version V13.0.1.0.SKSTWXM.

Update 154 (July 8, 2022)

Redmi Note 10S users in India are now getting update to Android 12 with MIUI 13. It comes with software version V13.0.2.0.SKLINXM.

Update 155 (July 18, 2022)

Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge users are now receiving Android 12-based MIUI 13 update in India.

Redmi Note 10S users in Taiwan are now getting Android 12-based MIUI 13 update. It bears firmware version V13.0.1.0.SKLTWXM.

Update 156 (July 25, 2022)

Global Redmi Note 11 NFC units are now receiving the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update. It bears firmware version V13.0.2.0.SGKMIXM.

Update 157 (July 28, 2022)

Android 12-based MIUI 13 update with firmware version V13.0.1.0.SJOMIXM is now rolling out for global Redmi Note 9 users.

Update 158 (August 16, 2022)

Global Poco X3 NFC users are now getting Android 12-based MIUI 13 update with firmware version V13.0.1.0.SJGMIXM.

Update 159 (August 17, 2022)

Xiaomi has released Android 12-based MIUI 13 update for Redmi Note 9T users in Taiwan. It comes with firmware version V13.0.1.0.SJETWXM.

Update 160 (August 19, 2022)

Update 158 (August 16, 2022)

Update 160 (August 19, 2022)

Redmi 9 users in China are now getting update to Android 12 and MIUI 13. It can be identified with software version V13.0.4.0.SJCCNXM.

Update 161 (August 24, 2022)

Xiaomi has released Android 12-based MIUI 13 update for Poco M3 Pro 5G users in India with firmware version V13.0.2.0.SKSINXM.

Update 162 (August 25, 2022)

Poco X3 NFC is now getting Android 12-based MIUI 13 update in Indonesia. It comes with firmware version V13.0.1.0.SJGIDXM.

Update 163 (August 26, 2022)

Xiaomi has released Android 12 based MIUI 13 update for Poco X3 users in India. It bears firmware version V13.0.1.0.SJGINXM.

Update 164 (September 6, 2022)

Android 12-based MIUI 13 update is now rolling out for Poco X3 and Poco X3 NFC in India and Turkey respectively.

Update 165 (September 13, 2022)

Redmi Note 11 NFC is now getting Android 12-based MIUI 13 update in Indonesia with firmware version V13.0.1.0.SGKIDXM.

Update 166 (September 21, 2022)

Xiaomi is now rolling out Android 12-baed MIUI 13.1 update for European and global units of Xiaomi Pad 5.

Update 167 (September 30, 2022)

Xiaomi has released Android 12-based MIUI 13 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro globally.

Update 168 (October 26, 2022)

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max are now getting Android 12-based MIUI 13 update in India with version V13.0.1.0.SJWINXM and V13.0.1.0.SJXINXM respectively.

Update 169 (October 31, 2022)

Xiaomi has announced that it will now focus on 2 versions of MIUI 13, which are weekly and stable. So, they have stopped the daily beta from October 26, 2022.