Bank Employee Union Accuses Standard Chartered Bank Of Violating HR Rules; Complaint Filed

Standard Chartered Bank is in the news for the alleged violation of HR practices. The foreign lender has been alleged by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) and a detailed memorandum requesting the bank’s CEO for immediate remedial measures has been submitted.

The union said that despite several reminders the bank is delaying in recognising Association of Standard Chartered Bank Officers (Kolkata) ASCBO.

Right to Form Association Is Fundamental

The memorandum said that the right to form association/union is a fundamental right enshrined under Article 19 (1) (C) of the Constitution of India, and any attempt to disavow and thwart the fundamental rights of members of ASCBO will not be condoned by AIBOC. It said that “The obsolete pay scales and the unsettled service conditions beckons for an overhaul…it is imperative to approve fair and appropriate service conditions for the officers, in consonance with the industrial norms and practices”.

The management of Standard Chartered Bank has been urged by the AIBOC general secretary Soumya Datta to initiate dialogue with the ASCBO to discuss various issues, including improvement of service conditions, improve emoluments, and stop the hire and fire policy. He said that failing to do the same, the union would be constrained to take action.

Meanswhile, StanChart said, the bank, which has over 160 years of presence in India, follows both global and India HR (Human Resource) best practices to address any concerns of its employees.

More About AIBOC

Founded on 6 October 1985, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) is one of the prominent trade union organisations of India, which consists of trade union organisations of supervisory staff members of many banking companies operating in India.

It has a registered office at New Delhi, with offices in many cities of India and represents around 325000 supervisory staff members working in different banks in India.

Current General Secretary of AIBOC is Comrade Soumya Datta.

Image