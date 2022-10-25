1.2 Billion Whatsapp Users Can Soon Edit Their Chats! Testing Of New Edit Button Starts

The instant messaging leader WhatsApp has started to roll out an update through its beta program, which tests a welcome feature.

New Edit Button

As per the sources of WABetaInfo, the newest and latest beta gives us a preview of its new edit button for user messages.

As per the latest beta version 2.22.22.14, once the message is touched up after being sent, then it will be marked as “Edited”.

Prior to this, there was a finding of an edit button in testing from the summer, and this development basically builds on that finding.

One of the leaders in Android messaging apps, WhatsApp expects that this feature will be receipted well by the users.

The “Catch” of Time

It seems that the time of editing after the message being sent is 15 minutes, reveals the testing.

However, WABetaInfo shares that your message may not appear to be edited for the other person if they do not check your message thread within a certain amount of time.

If a person does not check the thread within a day or so, your edited message may not appear as such.

Considering the basic plank of existence of editing, this idiosyncrasy is a bit unfortunate, as an edit button’s purpose is to correct anything that was sent, such as typos.

To test this its edit button with a set timeframe for such a touch-up, Twitter is going down the route of bringing in a broader audience. However, while there is a time limit to edit a tweet, they will always appear as such.

The edit button by WhatsApp is still under development, so until the newer version is downloaded, this will not be available to the beta testers.

Since the feature is still in progress, as its development is going on for a few months now.

A future beta may contain the edit button so we can gain a closer look at it.