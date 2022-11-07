Whatsapp Allows You To Blur Out Sensitive Information In Images: Big Push Towards Privacy?

The instant messaging leader of the world, WhatsApp, is known for introducing new features.

As per the recent announcement by the company, the users will soon be able to forward media such as videos, pictures, GIFs, and documents with a caption.

Speaking about the new feature, the company is now working on a new privacy feature for users to send images.

New Drawing Tool Feature by WhatsApp

WABetaInfo, which is the quintessential WhatsApp development tracker, said in its report that the company is working on a new drawing tool feature which will blur out any part of the images. With the help of this tool, users will be able to blur out any sensitive information from their images.

Earlier this year, WABetaInfo said that the features was under development on WhatsApp Desktop beta. However, it has finally started rolling out to some beta testers.

Two blur tools have been introduced by WhatsApp, where users will be able to edit their images using an alternate blur effect. Additionally, users will also be able to choose the size of the blur which can then be applied.

In order to check if this feature is available on a desktop, you can try by sending a picture. Before pressing the send button, go to the edit tools option with the blur option there then it means you have got access to the new tool. Otherwise, you will have to wait for a future update. Upon checking this feature on an iOS device this feature was found.

The New Avatar Feature

Other than this update, there is one more thing. All new avatar feature on the messaging platform was recently spotted by the Android users.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will be part of the upcoming 2.22.23.9 app upgrade. With this feature, users can customise their profile picture with the help of these avatars.