SpiceJet Pilots Will Not Get Rs 7 Lakh/Month Salary; But 80 Hours Flying Is Mandatory!

An increase in the salary for its captains has been announced by SpiceJet. The no-frills airline said in an official statement on October 19, that revised salary, higher as compared to the pre-COVID remuneration, will amount to Rs 7 lakh per month for 80 hours of flying.

There has been a commensurate increase in the salaries of the trainers as well as Senior First Officers.

It is on the monthly basis that the low-cost carrier said that it has been revising salaries for its pilots.

The Salary Hike for Captains, Trainers and Officers

As soon as the airline received the first tranche of payment Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), it announced a 20 percent salary hike for captains with effect from October.

Under the revised ECLGS, the airline is all set to receive an additional Rs 1,000 crore.

The Ajay Singh-promoted budget carrier had announced an increase of up to 10 percent for trainers and 8 percent for captains and First Officers with effect from September.

As compared to their international counterparts, most pilots, cabin crew, and ground handling staff in India were underpaid and overworked.

In a bid to rationalize cost, the carrier in September had asked 80 of its pilots to go on a three-month leave without pay.

Besides, the Director General of Civil Aviation has also extended the airline’s suspension to operate at 50 percent capacity till October 29.

Increased Domestic Air Traffic

In September, SpiceJet’s market share remained at number five, as per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In September, the airline saw its share slip to 7.3 percent as compared to 7.8 in previous month. It flew 7.53 lakh passengers in September.

With a market share of 57.7 percent, IndiGo continues to be India’s biggest airline. It carried 59.72 lakh passengers in September as the country’s domestic air traffic rose 46.5 percent year-on-year to 103.55 lakh passengers, up from 101.16 lakh in August.