Apple Spring Event saw some major announcements from the Cupertino based tech giant. Apple announced a number of latest hardware products directly from its campus in California like the updated iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, redesigned new iMac in different colour options, a new podcast subscription service, latest Apple TV streaming box, a new purple colour option for the iPhone 12, iPhone mini and more.



Everything From Apple Spring Event: Major Announcements, Products Launched

Here’s everything from the Apple event.



Apple Podcast Subscriptions

Apple rolled out subscriptions for Apple Podcasts, to be available in over 170 countries and regions from May. The prices will differ for each subscription based on what creators charge and will be billed monthly. Creators can offer annual billing as well, where subscribers will have to use Apple ID account settings. The Apple Podcast app will be available in a new redesigned look.



iPhone 12 In New Pure Colour

Apple introduced iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in an all-new purple colour option, to be available from April 30, pre-orders starting this Friday. Both the iPhone 12 models are exactly the same with just a new colour option. Prices start at Rs 79,990 and Rs 69,900 respectively.



Apple AirTag

Apple announced the much-awaited AirTag, the latest accessory for iPhones. It uses the Apple custom technology called Find My, where it uses a network of iPhones to find lost objects, supposedly your keys, purse or bags. AirTag is currently priced at Rs 3,190 for one and Rs 10,900 for four AirTags. The latest iPhone accessory will be available from April 30 with a special Hermès range for AirTag and holder.



Apple TV 4K With New Processor, Remote

The latest updated Apple TV 4K box now comes with the new A12 processor with a redesigned remote (aluminium and physical buttons). The latest Apple TV remote has a trackpad with clickable D-Pad buttons. The remote supports also backward with older Apple TVs running lm tvOS. To be available from May, the latest Apple TV starts at Rs 18,900 for 32GB model.



Pre-orders start on April 30 and will start shipping in the second half of May. Apple TV new remote is also available for Rs 5,800.



New iMacs In New Colours

Latest iMac will come with the M1 processor and not an Intel chip. It will be available in a new aluminium design (much thinner). Also it will be available in new colour options like red, blue, purple, orange, yellow, silver and green. The latest iMac looks much like the iPad Pro. The company claimed the total volume of the new iMac has been reduced by 50 percent offering a much sleeker design.



The new iMac has a 24-inch screen offering a better webcam with 1080p video recording support. New iMac base model starts at Rs 119,900. The enhanced version is priced at Rs 139,900. Pre-orders start on April 30.



Apple launched new iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes featuring an 8-core GPU M1 chip and a new Thunderbolt connector. The top-end 12.9-inch model features a new mini-LED screen. Apple claimed that the iPad Pro is up to 1500x faster than the original iPad, launched back in 2010. It has an upgraded camera system with a 12MP ultra-wide lens upfront.



The updated iPad Pro has been launched in a 2TB storage option as well with 5G connectivity support. 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at Rs 71,900 and the 12.9-inch model is priced at Rs 99,900. Pre-orders start on April 30.