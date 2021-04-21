Top 5 Upcoming SUVs, MPVs From Hyundai That Can Shake Up The Indian Market

Hyundai has huge plans for the future! The automobile manufacturer is all set to launch some new SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market.



Read on to find out which cars will be launched by Hyundai in the recent future!



Hyundai Alcazar



The Hyundai Alcazar will be launched in the Indian market by June 2021 and the price will be announced at the time of the launch; this will make it the brand’s first three-row SUV that will be sold in India after a very long time. Hyundai India has announced that the car will be based on the Hyundai Creta and will be pitted against MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and Tata Safari. It will come with two engine options – a 159PS, 2.0L petrol engine and a 113bhp, 1.5L turbo-charged diesel engine.



Hyundai AX1



The sub-four-meter SUV by Hyundai with the code name AX1 was spotted on the roads last year November with heavy camouflage. The micro-SUV might be based on the K1 architecture as the new Santro. The testing mule was spotted with a split headlight cluster in the front and at the rear, sculpted tailgate, and wraparound LED tail lamps. The car is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine. While powering the i10 Nios, this engine produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque.



Hyundai Tucson



The next gen Hyundai Tucson is scheduled to be launched in India in 2022. While there is no news about the launch timeline of the car but is already available in international markets in two variants – long-wheelbase and short-wheelbase variant. India will probably get the long wheel base variant.



Additionally, the variant that will be launched in India will come with the 2.5-litre inline 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 190bhp and 260Nm of torque and will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.



New Hyundai MPV



Hyundai’s new MPV will be based on the new Creta’s platform, and will be a multiple purpose vehicle for India and other Asian markets as well. If the engine is similar to Creta, the engine options on the car will be petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric. The price of the car will be something between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova. The engine on the car will come in two options – a 113bhp, 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol and a 113bhp, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel.



New Hyundai Elantra



Hyundai Elantra will be launching the next generation of the Elantra by the end of 2022. The car will come with Hyundai’s new Sensouous Sportiness design theme, hybrid electric technology and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The car will reportedly be 2.2 inches longer and 1 inch wider, and the height will be reduced by 0.8 inch. The car might also come with the 2.0-litre petrol engine in the Indian market.

