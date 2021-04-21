Disney+Hotstar Beats Netflix, Prime To Become India’s #1 OTT; Zee5 Is Growing Fastest?

Netflix, Prime Video, and all the other OTT channels have been one of the very few businesses the tab profited from the lockdown and the pandemic.



New movies, web series and a lot of other content has been streamed by users while being locked in their homes as not much sources of entertainment have been available.



Netflix, amazon prime, Disney + Hotstar have emerged as the public’s favorite OTT channels, as per a report by Just Watch.



Read on to find out the performances of your favorite OTT channels!



Disney + Hotstar Beats Netflix And Prime To Become Market Leader



JustWatch is an international streaming guide that helps over 20 million users per month to find something great to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, etc. across 46 countries.



A performance review by Just Watch in the first quarter of 2021 states that Netflix, prime video and Disney + Hotstar have made up for 58% of the market. These three platforms are fiercely competing for the top position as well.



However, Disney + Hotstar is the market leader, leaving Prime Video and Netflix behind by a 2% and 1% margin, respectively.



As for the market share development in the first quarter of 2021, Disney + Hotstar is still in the lead, surpassing Netflix and Prime Video. The only other two streaming services to add market share in Q1 with 1% gains have been Zee5 and Alt Balaji.



Zee5 Ranked 4th With 9% Market Share



Zee5 has attracted 9% of the market and ranked in the fourth position.



In 2019, Hotstar had emerged as the most preferred OTT (Over the top) platform in India, as per MoMagic survey. Additionally, World’s leading media Service Provider Company Netflix has stayed behind in the race as Walt Disney’s Hotstar won the heart of entertainment seekers in India.



Also, The Direct-To-Home (DTH) television subscriber base had dipped by more than 20 lakh over 2019, all thanks to OTT channels.



As we all know, A ‘toolkit’ for effective implementation of the self-regulation code introduced in 2020 has been adopted by 17 platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, as per the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday.