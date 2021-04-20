OnePlus Watch sale starts for the first time on April 21 with early access to Red Cable Club members. The OnePlus Watch sale on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App starts at 9 AM, April 21. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R sale for Prime users starts today. Non Red Cable Club can buy OnePlus Watch across offline and online channels from April 22. The OnePlus smartwatch will be available via OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets.



Get OnePlus Watch For Rs 12,999, Sale In India Starts On April 12

OnePlus Watch launched at Rs 16,999, but is now available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999. You can get the OnePlus Watch at Rs 12,999 with SBI credit cards.



OnePlus Watch comes with a 46mm circular dial, Warp Charge fast charging support, multiple fitness modes, 5ATM, IP68 certification and more.



It’s the first smartwatch from OnePlus. It is available via Amazon India and the OnePlus online store.



OnePlus Watch Pros & Cons: Should You Buy?

We will be keeping it short and crisp. While most of us know of the specs, let’s checkout whether the OnePlus Watch does justice with the price it’s asking for.



Body, Build: Too Big?

OnePlus Watch comes in two variants: Classic Stainless Steel and Cobalt Limited Edition. The circular dial is 46mm in size and. Do note, it’s a large watch, and doesn’t have a smaller dial to choose from. It has a unibody design, and the Stainless Steel variant has a glossy finish on the display bezel. OnePlus Watch Stainless Steel version will come with a 316L Stainless Steel case in Midnight Silver and Midnight Black colours.



Okay, it’s premium. OnePlus Watch does stand out in the crowd. You can feel it when you wear it, and the premiumness is there.



No way it feels less than an Apple Watch, and thankfully OnePlus went with a circular dial and didn’t copy the Apple Watch shape. There’s a OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition as well. It will come with a Cobalt Alloy Case in Gold.



Specs, Features: Worth It?

OnePlus Watch bsports a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display. The smartwatch by OnePlus comes with 4GB of onboard storage and the company is also said to be pushing an update for an always-on-display option. You can make calls, store music. The speaker is quite loud, and good enough to answer calls and converse.



OnePlus Watch has 5ATM and is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. OnePlus Watch supports blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress detection, rapid heart rate alert and such more useful features.



Health, Fitness: All In One?

The OnePlus Watch has all the fitness features you would want on a smartwatch. It automatically detects when you start to jog and run. OnePlus Watch supports 110 workout / fitness modes as walking, jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle training, swimming, badminton, and more. We need to dig in more to understand how accurate are the results.



The Watch users can track all their health data on the OnePlus Health app.



Battery, Backup: Fair Enough?

OnePlus Watch can offer up to two weeks of battery on a full charge and it supports Warp Charge fast charging. It will offer a week’s power in 20 minutes of charge and a day’s power in five minutes. Given day to day usage, we didn’t face any issue with both charging and use. It’s good enough to run for a week given you will use most of the features.



On full charge it will run for two weeks and there's support for Warp Charge fast charging as well.



OnePlus Watch Cons: What Are The Negatives?

Starting with what OnePlus Watch misses on, it skips Google’s Wear OS platform. Though the custom skin isn’t any bad, but it will probably be a bummer for many given the massive Android ecosystem. Next, the screen wakes doesn’t wake up often when you raise your, OnePlus needs to fix it with an update. Also there’s not tap to wake, you will have to use the power button.



It lacks support for third-party apps, and there’s no support for iOS. Personalisation options are limited, as of now there’s only 14 watch faces to choose from.