Redmi Gaming phone launch will happen on April 27, confirmed, will be a part of Redmi K40 series. Redmi GM Lu Weibing teased the first-ever gaming smartphone recently. Xiaomi already has a separate entity Black Shark focused on gaming smartphones only. Now Redmi will be coming up with its own gaming-centric device. Popular Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station leaked a few key specifications about the upcoming Redmi gaming smartphone.



Redmi Gaming Phone Launch On April 27, Part Of Redmi K40 Series, Dimensity 1200, OLED Panel

The device is said to run on the top-end MediaTek chip, Dimensity 1200 with an OLED panel upfront. The Redmi Gaming smartphone will offer some top-notch seamless performance at an affordable attractive price.



The gaming smartphone by Redmi is tipped be run on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 processor with a flat OLED screen on top. It’s going to be a hole-punch display with the tiny hole in the middle. The latest generation Redmi K40 series came with Samsung E4 AMOLED displays, which was awarded “the best flat panel in the industry” by DisplayMate Technologies labs. The Redmi K40 displays got an A+ score, the maximum a device can score.



Redmi gaming smartphone will pack in a sizable 5,000 mAh battery and support 65W fast charging. The device can be fully recharged in less than half an hour.



The upcoming Redmi phone will have a set of other gaming-focused features as physical shoulder triggers and others for an enhanced gaming experience. The Redmi Gaming smartphone will also take inspiration from the Black Shark line of phones. Redmi Gaming smartphone price is expected to start for around $300 (INR 22,000), and can turn out to be a blockbuster at this price point.



Redmi K40 Specs, Features

Redmi K40 features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED FHD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response, a tiny 2.76mm punch-hole cutout and a 3.5mm slim bottom bezel. The Redmi phone is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is further expandable with an external microSD card. Redmi K40 runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12 custom skin out of the box. In terms of optics, Redmi K40 houses a 48MP AI triple camera system at the back.



It includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, the device features a 20MP camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,520mAh battery, and 33W fast-charging support. It has stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, High-Res audio, and IP53 for dust and water resistance.l



Redmi K40 Price: Redmi K40 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,400) for base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The mid-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 2,199 (around Rs 24,700) while the 8GB model with 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (around Rs 28,000).



Finally, the 12GB RAM 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,000).



Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ Specs

The top-end models, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ come with 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED displays. The screens offer 120Hz refresh rate along with 1,300 nits peak brightness. The Redmi K40 Pro models are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.



Both the K40 Pro phones run on Android 11 based MIUI 12custom skin out of the box. The devices house 4,520mAh battery and support 33W fast-charging.



Redmi K40 Pro has a triple camera system which features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, and 5MP macro lens. In comparison, Redmi K40 Pro+ flaunts a 108MP Samsung HM2 ptimai sensor along with a 8MP ultra wide and 5MP depth camera. Both the devices have a 20MP sensor upfront along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.



Redmi K40 Price Pro: Redmi K40 Pro starts at CNY 2,799 (around Rs 31,500) for the 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage costs CNY 2,999 (around Rs 33,700) and 8GB model with 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,100).



Redmi K40 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 41,600) for the only 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage.