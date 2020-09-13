Redmi 9i Launching For Rs 7,999 In India? Leaked Specs, USPs & More For Redmi 9i

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Redmi is planning to launch the Redmi 9i on Tuesday, September 15. However, just days ahead of the launch, the rice of the Redmi 9i has been leaked.



As per the leaks, the price of Redmi 9i will be surprising, and can be the best in the class of budget smartphones in India right now.

Redmi 9i is going to be the 4th smartphone in the series, after Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Prime.

Read on to find out all the details!



Redmi 9i Launch On September 15; Price Leaked Days Ahead



As per a reveal by tipster, the Redmi 9i will be launched at Rs. 7,999.

This price seems quite reasonable as the Redmi 9i will be between the Redmi 9A which is priced at Rs. 6799 while Redmi 9A is priced at Rs 6,799, Whereas, the Redmi 9 is launched for Rs 8,999.



The phone will be launched on Tuesday, September 15, and will be the next in the series after Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Prime.

Redmi 9i Color Variants Leaked

Along with the price, some color variants of Redmi 9i was leaked as well.

As per the leaks, this budget smartphone will be available in three color variants: Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.

Redmi 9i Specs Leaked

This price of Rs 7,999 is for the base model that the Redmi 9i will come in, but there is one other model that will be launched as well.

The base model is 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, while the other model is 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Besides few details, we don’t have much information about the specs right now. However, we know that it will have 3.5mm audio jack, a larger battery, and water-drop notch in the display for the selfie camera.

As per some earlier rumors, the processor will help gamers to play their games seamlessly .

The phone will be available for sale on Flipkart and Mi online store.

We will keep you updated, as more details come in.

