Upcoming Smartphones This Week: Pixel 4a, Redmi 9i, Poco X3, Mi 10i, Moto E7

Poco X3

Poco X3 India launch may happen soon. The company head has hinted at X3 launch in India via Twitter saying the device will cost around Rs 20,000 in India. The device comes with an impressive set of features and specifications. Poco X3 houses a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display running on a 120Hz refresh rate with 240mss touch sampling rate. Under the hood, Poco X3 runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 732G chipset.



The Snapdragon chip pairs with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The hardware has an integrated cooling technology called LiquidCool 1.0 Plus system.



In terms of optics, the Poco X3 has a quad-camera setup. The four camera system comprises of a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.9 aperture along, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. Poco X3 has MIUI 12 running out-of-the-box with a sizable 5160mAh battery and 33W fast charging.



Redmi 9i

Redmi 9i India launch is on September 15, confirmed via Flipkart. Redmi 9i is now the fourth handset under the Redmi 9 series. Till now the company has launched three smartphones under the series: Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A.

Redmi 9i MIUI 12 availability has been confirmed as well. The new Redmi phone will run MIUI 12 out of the box.



Apart from MIUI 12, the Redmi 9i teasers confirm a big battery, water drop style notched display, headphone jack at the top, and what seems like a Cyan colour variant.



The handset will come with 4GB of RAM, confirmed in the teaser by Xiaomi. Redmi 9i will offer upto 128GB of storage as Redmi 9 Prime along with an option to expand storage. Leaked reports suggest that Redmi 9i will come in two models: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. Redmi 9i India price may start at Rs 8,999 in the country.



Google Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a India launch is expected by the end of September. The pre-orders are now live in eight more countries, and soon Pixel 4a India availability may be confirmed. The device is already available in the US, and Pixel 4a India sale date may be announced soon. Pixel 4a price in India is expected at Rs 29,999. The device features a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole. The device has a punch-hole display with the hole at the top right corner with a slight chin down under.



Pixel 4a is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 730 SoC. The device has a fingerprint sensor at the back with the camera on the top left featuring a square bump.



At the back, the Google midrange smartphone features a single camera at the back, a 12.2-megapixel rear shooter. There’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera upfront. Pixel 4a packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Pixel device houses a standard 3,080mAh battery under the hood with 18W fast charging support.



Moto E7

Motorola may launch Moto E7 in India this week in September. Officially yet to be confirmed, the company is said to be planning to launch a new budget-focused device under Rs 10,000 and Moto E7 could be it. FCC listing previously revealed Moto E7 will have a 5,000 mAh battery, and a TUV Rheinland certification also confirmed that the Motorola phone will have a 10W charger in the box.



There will be two models with upto 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Moto E7 will either run with entry level Snapdragon 460 or mid-budget Snapdragon 632.



Moto E7 display would be around 6.2 -inch HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Both Moto E7 and Moto E7 Plus may come to India as well, but the company will probably now focus on the budget category. The Motorola E7 models have leaked from time to time.



Mi Note 10 Lite / Mi 10i

Mi Note 10 Lite may launch in India as Mi 10i. Yes, that’s what the recent leak says. Mi Note 10 Lite India launch is expected in September. Mi 10i India launch is expected very soon. Tipped by XDA, it has been found that Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone especially for the Indian market with the codename “tocoin”. The device has been spotted in the June 2020 code, hence Mi 10i India launch could be imminent.



Mi Note 10 Lite was unveiled in China in late April alongside Redmi Note 9. The company unveiled the latter recently, and now it’s time for Mi 10i.



Mi Note 10 Lite is a camera-centric value-for-money device offering a 64MP quad-camera setup backed by premium features. Mi Note 10 Lite in India will be rebranded as Mi 10i. The company will place Mi 10i as a spiritual successor to the Redmi K20 in the sub-20,000 segment.