1st Plan By Vi Launched: Rs 351 Work From Home Pack, Per GB Cost Is Rs 3.5!

Vi, the new brand identity of Vodafone-Idea has launched their 1st ever plan for prepaid users, and the targeting is really impressive.



This is Vi’s new Work from Home pack, and the per GB cost is just Rs 3.5.



Vi Launches Their 1st Plan: Work From Home Pack



Targeted for work from home employees, Vodafone-Idea’s new brand identity: Vi has launched their 1st plan.



This is Rs 351 Work From Home Plan, wherein users can get 100GB data for 56 days.



Hence, per GB cost for Vi’s Work from Home plan comes to just Rs 3.5, per GB.



Now, Vodafone has already a similar plan, which costs Rs 251, and provides 50 GB data for 28 days.



Hence, by paying Rs 100 more, users can get double validity and double data.



It’s expected that Rs 251 plan can be discontinued soon, but no details are right now available.



Besides, Vi has also launched some low-cost data value add-ons,which are:



Rs 16 plan: Users can only 1GB



Rs 48 plan: Users can get 3GB



Rs 98 plan: Users can get 12GB data



The validity varies from 1 day to 28 days for these data add-ons.



Vi Becomes IPL 2020 Sponsors



In a related news, Vi has now become the co-presenting sponsors of IPL 2020 tournament, which is starting from September 29th in Abu Dhabi.



Ever since Vodafone-Idea merged in 2018, this will be their 1st ever sponsorship stint with IPL tournaments.



The IPL 2020 tournament is caled Dream 11 IPL 2020, since Dream11 gaming app has secured the title sponsorship of IPL 2020, by paying Rs 222 crore for two years.



It’s not clear how much Vi has paid to BCCI for securing the co-sponsorship for Dream 11 IPL 2020. The matches will be streamed on Star Sports.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.