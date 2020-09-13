Flipkart Big Savings Day Details Out! Book 3 Crore Gadgets For Re 1: Dates, Offers, Highlights

Before the Big Billion Day starts at the end of September, Flipkart will launch a new discount sale called Flipkart Big Savings Day.



The dates are out, and more details, which includes pre-booking more than 3 crore gadgets, accessories for Re 1.



What’s the fuss about Flipkart Big Savings Day?



Flipkart Big Savings Day: Dates, Offers, Highlights



Flipkart has officially announced the launch of Flipkart Big Savings Day from September 18th, till September 20th, 2020.



For these 3 days, Flipart users can buy electronic items, gadgets and accessories at heavy discount.



More than 3 crore gadgets and accessories are on sale for Flipkart Big Savings Day sale.



Flipkart hasn’t yet revealed the exact gadgets on offer, but there will be no-cost EMI for some of the best selling smartphones, tablets, laptops, and electronic accessories.



SBI users can expect some heavy discounts, including 10% off for both debit and credit cars purchases.



Cardless credit offer from Flipkart and exchange offers have also been included to make the mega shopping days even more exciting.



Besides smartphones, there will be a lot of offers and discounts on accessories such as power banks, wireless mouse, headphones, keyboards, cables and more.



Pre-Book 3 Crore Gadgets At Re 1: How It Will Work?



One of the biggest highlights of Flipkart Big Savings Day is the pre-booking feature.



On September 15th and 16th, Flipkart customers can pre-book any item from the huge collection of 3 crore+ gadgets and accessories.



On September 15th and 16th, Flipkart users need to visit the pre-book section of the website, and pay Re 1 to pre-book any item. This will ensure that the users have guaranteed access to the stock, on the day of the sale.



However, once pre-booked, the remaining payment needs to be done before 11.59AM on September 18th.



Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sales is kickstarting from September 29th, till October 4th, and is expected to bring in even more deals and offers.



You can find more details about Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sales right here.