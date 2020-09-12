Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020: Dates, Top Offers, Participating Banks And All You Need To Know

Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 dates? Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 mobile offers? Flipkart is gearing up for the mega e-commerce sale of the year, the Flipkart Big Billion Days. With every passing year the Flipkart grand sale is getting bigger, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 is set to take it to another level.



Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020: Dates, Top Offers, Participating Banks And All You Need To Know

Recently Flipkart has on-boarded 50,000 kirana stores into their network for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale.



The addition of 50,000 kirana stores will ensure faster delivery of products during the Big Billion Day 2020 Sale. There’s immense rush during the sales, and the new network of kirana stores will help in a more connected network.



Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 Date: Big Billion Day 2020 Dates, Time

Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 dates are expected from September 29 to October 4 as the last year. While the official Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 dates are yet to be confirmed, there are high chances that the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 sale will start at the end of September and will continue till the early October, the first week of the second month.



The Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 will directly clash with the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020.



Both the e-commerce giants are known to clash against each other, and as usual Flipkart and Amazon will clash for another festive face-off. The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 dates will clash with the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 dates.



Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 Mobile Offers: Big Billion Day Mobile Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 mobile offers will include some of the current best selling smartphones. While the offers are not out yet, but the upcoming Flipkart sale will have some steep discounts and promotions on a variety of mobiles including exchange offers.



Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 mobile offers may include:



Redmi 8

Poco X2

Oppo F17 Pro

Realme 6

Poco M2 Pro

Moto G9

Realme 6 Pro

Oppo A31

Redmi 8A Dual

Oppo F17

Realme 5 Pro

Realme X2

Oppo F15

Moto One Fusion+

Honor 9S

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Realme C3

Oppo A12

Vivo Y11

Realme C15

Mi 10

Vivo Y30

Redmi K20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

iPhone 11

Redmi K20 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Realme Narzo 10A

Oppo A53

Realme C12

Infinix Hot 9

Moto Razr Flip

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

iPhone XR

Moto Edge+

Realme 6i

Realme X2 Pro

Vivo Z1X

Honor 9X Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo A5s

Vivo Y20

Samsung Galaxy S20

iQOO 3

Realme X

Vivo V19

Vivo X50

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Vivo U10

Vivo X50 Pro

Oppo A52

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Realme X50 Pro 5G

This list of the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 mobile offers include the expected smartphones to be on offer.



Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 Bank Offers: Big Billion Day 2020 Banks – Participating)

Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 bank offers may include multiple lenders. The e-commerce giant will tie up with multiple banks to offer instant 10 percent discount on all the products across categories. Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 bank offers may have Axis Bank onboard with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI (State Bank of India).



Flipkart will soon confirm the 10 percent additional discount offer at the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020, and two or more banks will participate to offer instant discounts.