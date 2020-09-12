iPhone 12 Won’t Have 120Hz Refresh Rate; Sale Starts In October With iOS 14.1



The buzz surrounding iPhone 12 doesn’t curb to excite the users! As rumors have it, the iPhone 12 launch event will take place in October.



The biggest highlight and the topic of disappointment surrounding this new launch by Apple is that the iPhone 12 won’t include a 120Hz high refresh rate screen.



Read on to find out more…



iPhone 12 Mass Production Has Commenced!

Previously, YouTuber Jon Prosser had uploaded a video that showed few screenshots of a 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max production validation (PVT) prototype. The screenshot showed new controls in the Settings app with two new toggle switches to enable High Refresh Rate and Adaptive Refresh Rate.



The leakster took to Twitter and said, “120hz (code name: d6x) didn’t make mass production. *now* you can give up.”



120hz (codename: d6x) didn’t make mass production ?



This suggests that the mass production of the smartphone has commenced and neither iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have this feature.



Previously, there were many reports stating that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might have the 120Hz refresh rate.



Ross Young, founder and CEO DSCC, had claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro won’t have the 120Hz screen refresh rate as Apple hadn’t found driver ICs to drive the pixels at 120Hz.



All the iPhone 12 models will run on iOS 14.1 and the shipping might start mid-October.



iPhone 12 Cheaper than One Plus 8, iPhone 11!



Recently, the iPhone 12 prices were leaked, and they surprised everyone!



The iPhone 12 will start at $649 (around Rs 49,220), which is lesser than its predecessor iPhone 11 priced at $699. It will also be cheaper than the recent OnePlus 8.



The 6.1-inch OLED screen iPhone 12 with LiDAR sensors will be priced at $999 (around Rs 95,750).

The top model, 6.7-inch OLED display, triple rear cameras, and LiDAR sensor iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost $1099 (around Rs 83,330).

