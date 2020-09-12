Spicejet Gives 100% Refund On Last Minute Cancellation Of Air Tickets; What’s The Catch?



After IndiGo, now SpiceJet on Friday, September 11 announced the ‘Zero Cancellation’ service for its passengers amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic times.



The passengers can cancel their flight tickets and avail full reimbursement of the cancellation charges.



Everything You Need To Know About SpiceJet’s ‘Zero Cancellation’ Service!



In a statement, the budget carrier said fliers can avail of the offer by paying an additional fee and adding insurance cover while booking the ticket.



The insurance will be provided by the Liberty General Insurance (LGI). After availing of this service, the fliers will be provided with the policy certificate by LGI.



Furthermore, if a flight booking is made in advance, not beyond 90 days, then a full cancellation fee reimbursement can be claimed.



The premium for a single passenger on a single flight booking for bookings made in advance of a minimum of 7 days will range between Rs 399 to Rs 643 for a maximum of 30 to 90 days.

This service mainly aims to offer flexibility and save money on ‘last-minute’ ticket cancellations.



However, the airline clarified in its statement that “customers can cancel their booking through the usual process up to 24 hours before their scheduled departure for the claim to be admissible.”



A cancellation fee will be charged upon cancellation but will be refunded by following a few steps.



To claim the refund, passengers can call the LGI call center or send an email request to the insurer or click on the initiation link on SpiceJet’s website.



What is IndiGo’s Trip Cancellation Extension Cover?



IndiGo’s cancellation service looks similar to SpiceJet’s. The notable features of IndiGo’s cancellation policy are-



The passenger must be a minimum of 3 months old and the maximum age should be 70 years as of the date of travel. The Trip Cancellation Extension cover can be availed if the flight ticket is canceled 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time.