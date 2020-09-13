No Android 11 Update For Pixel Phones In India! Why Are Pixel 3 Batteries Swelling Up?

No Android 11 Update For Pixel Phones In India! Why Are Pixel 3 Batteries Swelling Up?

A report has revealed that Google’s Android 11 OS will not be available for the Pixel devices in India.



Another news has suggested that the batteries on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL are swelling up, and the issue has been reported by several users of the Pixel phones.



Read on to find out all the details!



Android 11 Will Not Be Launched or Pixel Phones In India

A report in the Android Central has said that the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system Android 11 will not be launched for the pixel smartphones in India. It says that the Android 11 stable update is available for all the phones, with the exception of OTA (over the air) update not being available for the Pixel devices in India.



The report reveals, “Google’s OTA images page has download links for the Android 11 stable builds for all Pixels, and the version notes suggest the build is available for all carriers except IN (India).”



The update would be available for the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL.



Google spokesperson has said that they will roll out the update for the users in India very soon. They said that they are “making sure that the Android 11 update is compatible with the Indian ecosystem requirements.” They also said that the company is planning to roll out the update next week.



Google Pixel 3 Batteries Swelling Up; Customers Complaining Of Damage To Handsets



There are numerous threads on the Google Support forum and Reddit, all complaining about the swell of the batteries of Google pixel 3 and 3xl. As per these forums these bulging batteries are causing the back panels of the pixel devices to come off.



The reason behind the swelling of these phones remains unknown but common threads have shown that the swelling happens shortly after the wireless charging of the device starts to malfunction or stops working totally.



The swelling will also affect the efficiency of the IP68 sealing of the phone that protects against water and dust which will cause more damage. There is no response from Google about this issue on the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL