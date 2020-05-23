Whatsapp Brings QR Code For Adding Contacts, Password Protected Backups For Android, iOS Users

As per the latest update of Whatsapp, you can now add contacts to your phone with the help of a simple QR code.



The recent update has also revealed that the popular social networking app will also be providing secure backups for its users.



Facebook or FB owned Whatsapp has been very notorious where privacy is concerned, and there has been multiple news about the app leaking users’ data.



Find out how these new updates on Whatsapp work right here!



As per reports, Whatsapp will be allowing users to add contacts to their phone with the help of a simple QR code. This will be applicable to both iPhone and Android phones as well. Not much has been revealed about the update as of yet, only that the Beta versions of Whatsapp have been released with the update for both the iPhone and Android.



In addition to that, the company has also released a new update, which also contains another feature, Password Protected Backups.



Adding Contacts Through QR Code



To get the new feature of QR code, you need to download the latest Whatsapp beta (version 2.20.171) for Android directly from the Google Play Beta. or you can also get the APK file from APK Mirror.



If you visit the Whatsapp settings section, you will discover your own personal QR Code. you can just see your QR code, that can be shared with people and be added to the phone as a contact.



Additionally, if your number gets passed on to the wrong person, all you have to do is reset the QR code. As per WABetaInfo, the account that informs about Wahstapp’s Beta updates, you will be able to reset the link an unlimited number of times.



Password Protected Backups



The new feature hasn’t been made available for the Beta testers yet. The WABetaInfo account has shared a screenshot on its website, where it states that the new feature will work with the WhatsApp backups stored in iCloud Drive for iPhones.



Users will be required to store their backups with a case sensitive password, which will be asked of them when they require the existing backups – mostly while reinstalling Whatsapp.