Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale: Best Deals On Smartphones, Accessories, TVs [Top Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale Offers]

Xiaomi is ending the year with a bang by hosting the No 1 Mi Fan Sale. India’s biggest electronic brand is hosting its year end sale with some big discounts on a number of best selling products.



Call it a Xiaomi Christmas sale or Mi New Sale, the company is celebrating the last days of 2019 with No 1 Mi Fan Sale with unlimited offers.



The Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale has deals on TVs, smartphones, Xioami accessories and more.



It’s a good chance to grab your favourite Xiaomi product at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale at a discounted price. There are flat price cuts on devices and accessories.



The Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale is live now, and it will continue till December 25. Here are the best Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale deals you can’t afford to miss.



Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale Deals: Top Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale Offers

The bestselling Xiaomi smartphones are available at the lowest prices at the No 1 Mi Fan Sale with additional offers and discounts.



Redmi 8A

The budget series Redmi 7A successor has been discounted at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale with a flat price cut. Redmi 8A is available at Rs 6,499 at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale. Redmi 8A comes with a dual camera system, Snapdragon 439 chip coupled, 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage supporting up to 512GB and more.



Redmi 8A sports a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display upfront, a massive 5,000mAh battery running on Android 9 Pie based on MIUI.



Xiaomi Mi A3

The latest third generation Mi A3 is available at Rs 12,499 at the ongoing Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale. Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display an in-display fingerprint sensor, full-glass body with gradient finish and a triple camera system. Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC with a triple camera setup.



The triple camera system features a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor with a 118-degree and a wide-angle 2MP sensor.



Redmi K20

After the price cut is Redmi K20 is now available at Rs 19,999 at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale. Redmi K20 comes with Snapdragon 730 processor featuring an 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.



Redmi K20 packs in a triple rear camera featuring 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor along with 8MP and 13MP sensors.



Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at a flat price of Rs 9,999 at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 48MP powered dual camera, complete glass body, Snapdragon 675, 4,000mAh body, notched Full HD+ display, fast charging support and much more.



The device has been permanently discounted, and now sells for Rs 11,999 on other days via Flipkart and Mi.com.



Redmi K20 Pro

The current leader in the entry-premium flagship segment, Redmi K20 Pro is available with a flat price cut at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale. You can get the K20 Pro at Rs 24,999 at the Mi end of year sale. The smartphone is currently the cheapest Snapdragon 855 smartphone in India.



Redmi K20 Pro features a triple camera system housing a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera with an 8MP telephoto secondary sensor and a tertiary 13MP wide-angle sensor.



Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S is currently the cheapest 48MP camera smartphone at this price. You can get the 48MP smartphone at as cheap as Rs 8,999 at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale 2019 . The 32GB model will be available at Rs 8,999 at the sale, while the 64GB model at Rs 9,999.



Note 7S with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notched display with Snapdragon 660 with a dual camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor coupled with a 5MP secondary depth sensor.



Poco F1

The much-successful Poco F1 is available at Rs 14,999 at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale. Poco F1 still remains one of the best entry-level premium smartphones on a budget. Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display running on the previous Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU.



It comes with a dual rear camera setup offering a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel secondary camera, and it produces some awesome camera results.



Redmi Y3

The selfie focused Redmi Y3 is going to be available at Rs 7,999 at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale. The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top running on Snapdragon 632 SoC with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. Redmi Y3 comes with MIUI 10 on top.



With a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.25 aperture and EIS support, Redmi Y3 has a dual 12+2MP camera system backed by a 4,000mAh battery.



Redmi 7

Redmi 7 is available at a special price of Rs 6,999 at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale. Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ only display with a dot notch running on 14nm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC. Redmi 7 comes with the same 12MP primary snapper with 2MP secondary depth sensor.



Redmi 7 runs on MIUI 10 skin housing a 4,000mAh battery unit.



Redmi 7A

The budget Redmi 7A has been discounted as well at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale. Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display as Redmi 6A, same 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. At the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale, Redmi 7A is available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999.



Redmi 7A is powered by Snapdragon 439 chip with a 4,000mAh battery, polycarbonate chassis design body with a P2i nano-coating for splash-resistance.



Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale Deals On Xiaomi Accessories, Top Xiaomi Deals

Here are some of the best deals to be available at the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale 2019 on mi.com.



1. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones At Rs 1,499 (original price: Rs q,999)



2. Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 At Rs 1,599 (original price: Rs 2,699)



3. Mi LED Smart WiFi Bulb At Rs 899 (original price: Rs 1,499)



4. Mi 32-Inch LED 4A TV Pro At Rs 11,999 (original price: Rs 12,999)



5. Mi Home Security Basic Camera 1080p At Rs 1,799 (original price: Rs 2,299)



6. Mi In-Ear Basic Headphones At Rs 399 (original price: Rs 599)



7. Mi Band 3 At Rs 1,599 (original price: Rs 2,199)



8. Mi 32-Inch LED 4C TV Pro At Rs 11,999 (original price: Rs 12,999)

