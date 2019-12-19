Flipkart is back with another super sale, the end of year sale featuring some top notch deals on smartphones. The end of the year sale by Flipkart is offering lowest prices on the bestsellers by Realme, Xiaomi, Apple, Honor, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and more.



Flipkart End of Year Sale: Top Smartphone Offers, Best Smartphone Deals, Lowest Prices On Bestsellers

Flipkart will celebrate this special end of year sale on smartphones and other products with flat discounts and extra bank offers.



The Flipkart end of year sale starts on December 21 will continue till October 29 (December 20, 8PM for Flipkart Plus members).



Flipkart will offer extra discount on prepaid payments and you can additionally grab instant 10 percent discount with ICICI credit cards. It’s probably your last chance to grab your favourite smartphone on Flipkart at the cheapest price possible.



Here are the top deals on smartphones at the Flipkart end of year sale aka Flipkart Christmas sale.



Redmi Note 7 Pro

The most favourite budget smartphone of the year is available the best price ever. Redmi Note 7 Pro has been the top choice for almost half of the year with such incredible specs at this price. At the Flipkart end of year sale, you can grab the super successful Redmi Note 7 Pro at just Rs 9,999.



On top, you can avail an additional instant 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards on Redmi Note 7 Pro at the special Flipkart sale.



Vivo Z1 Pro

After a successful run of over two quarters, Vivo will now offer Vivo Z1 Pro at just Rs 11,990 a piece. It’s the most affordable punch-hole display in the country right now running on Snapdragon 712, a massive 5,000mAh battery (with 18W fast charger), triple camera system and much more.



Flipkart is offering a flat discount on Vivo Z1 Pro and there’s an additional instant 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards at the Flipkart end of year sale.



Poco F1

The cheapest Snapdragon 845 smartphone is again up for sale at the special Flipkart end of year sale. Poco F1 will be sold at just Rs 14,999 at Flipkart sale. There’s an additional instant 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards at the sale.



Poco F1 has everything you would need on a entry-level premium flagship, and this deal makes it the best you can ever get.



Redmi K20 Pro

The current leader in the entry-premium flagship segment, Redmi K20 Pro is getting a flat price cut at the Flipkart end of year sale. Redmi K20 Pro is currently the most value-for-money smartphone in the segment, and you can further avail an additional 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards at the sale on Rs 24,999.



Redmi K20 Pro features an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 chip, glass body, 48MP powered triple camera system, big battery, fast charging and more.



Vivo Z1X

Another Vivo budget flagship is getting a flat price cut at the Flipkart end of year sale. Flipkart is offering an additional 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards at the sale with Vivo Z1X on Rs 14,990. So, you can grab a Vivo Z1X at the Special Flipkart Diwali sale for mobiles at just Rs 13,490 a piece.



Vivo Z1X offers a premium experience on budget with a Super AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 712, 48MP powered triple camera and a big battery with the fast charger.



Nokia 6.1 Plus

The popular Nokia budget smartphone is going to be available at Rs 8,999 at the upcoming Flipkart end of year sale. Launched last year, it’s still one of the most sought-after Android One smartphones available in the market offering clean stock Android experience.



You can avail an additional 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards at the sale on Nokia 6.1 Plus.



Honor 20i

The Honor 20i is getting a big price cut at the Flipkart end of year sale. The base model will be available at Rs 10,999 a piece, down from Rs 14,999. It’s probably the best time to get this super budget device by Honor with a triple camera system and a top processor.



Additionally you can avail a 10 percent discount on the Honor 20i with ICICI Bank credit cards.



Lenovo K10 Note

The Lenovo K10 Note will be available at a flat discount at the special Flipkart end of year sale. Flipkart is offering additional 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards. You can grab a Lenovo K10 Note at the Flipkart sale at an effective price of Rs 8,199.



It’s a decent smartphone with good specifications, and this price makes it a good option at under 10,000 rupees running on Snapdragon 710.



Honor 10 Lite

The Honor 10 Lite is getting a flat price cut at the Flipkart end of year sale. The base model of Honor 10 Lite will be available at just Rs 7,999 a piece for the base model. Honor 10 Lite will sell starting at Rs 7,999 at the year end sale by Flipkart.



Additionally you can avail a 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards, bringing the effective price further down.



Moto One Vision

The camera-centric Motorola One Vision is getting a flat price cut at the Flipkart end of year sale. Launched at Rs 19,999, Moto One Vision will be available at Rs 13,999 at the end of year sale by Flipkart. The Moto device runs on Google’s Android One program offering Pixel-like seamless user interface flaunting a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect taller display ratio.



Additionally you can avail a 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards on Moto One Vision, bringing the effective price further down