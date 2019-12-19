India Has 10th Cheapest Data In The World; India Among 6 Nations Where You Can Get 1Gbps Speed For $20

Nowadays it becomes very hard to live without internet and social media as they become a non-separable part of the human world but just 20 years ago, only 4.1% of the world’s population had access to the internet.

If we consider the current year 2019, there are over 4.5 billion active internet users, in turn, makes up 58.8% of people on Earth.

The United Nations has issued a resolution claiming that access to the internet is one of the basic human rights and calling on Member States to prevent the digital divide.

What Is Picodi.com Analysis?

Recently, Picodi.com analysts looked into pricings of 233 biggest fibre internet providers in 62 countries and answered the questions about internet usage in different countries.

They have reached these conclusions considering unlimited residential internet plans only, without television or phone bundles.

Why 100 Mbps Ought To Be Enough For Anybody?

The comfort of using the internet depends on many factors like a nominal speed, the network’s technology, a wireless interference, network load, but also quality of the visited website and the distance to its hosting server location.

The global average speed of broadband internet amounts to 70 Mbps (December 2019), according to Speedtest.net.

While 100 Mbps is the speed offered most frequently in the majority of countries — 55 out of 62.

Nowadays, such kind of speed allows for smooth web browsing on several devices at the same time and watching streaming services in the highest 4K resolution (UHD).

Contrary to that, some countries, like Poland, Romania, France or Singapore, major internet providers do not offer such a “low” speed.

In countries like Poland and Romania, the lowest plan available is 150 Mbs, while in France — 200 Mbps, and in Singapore — 500 Mbps.

The countries like Tajikistan, Turkmenistan or Vietnam, the 100 Mbps speed is yet not widely available.

What About The Pricing For 100 Mbps Internet?

Among the countries under study, the highest price for 100 Mbps internet was noted in South Africa — $87 a month.

While people living in northern countries, like Iceland or Norway, pay around $69 a month. In India, the prices can be considered more affordable — around $17 a month.

On the hand, 100 Mbps speed is the cheapest in Eastern European countries like Moldova ($10/month), Russia ($8/month) and Ukraine ($6/month).

What Internet User Can Get For Up To $20 A Month?

According to this analysis, pocodi.com has analysed about what internet speed can you afford for the equivalent of US$20 (around ?1427) per month?

According to them out of 62 countries included in the report, 25 could not be ranked.

For Australia, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Chile, Italy, Portugal, USA, and RSA countries, the unlimited fibre internet for residents from major providers costs more than $20 a month.

1 Gbps which turns out to be highest internet speed can be found in India, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Latvia, and Ukraine, with the price under $20 per month.

Also, such amount of money is enough to afford a super-fast internet plan in Russia (890 Mbps), China and Lithuania (600 Mbps in both).

Which Countries Have 1Gbps Plan Available And How Expensive?

Theoretically, with 1 Gbps internet speed, a 1 GB file can be downloaded in 8 seconds. In many countries, such speed is the highest plan in the offer.

They have done an analysis to check in which countries 1 Gbps internet is available for residents, and how expensive it is.

In many countries, 1 Gbps internet is a high-cost luxury according to Picodi.com data. In the analysis, 24 out of 44 countries where providers offer such speed, a monthly price exceeds $50.

The super-fast internet is the most expensive in Austria and Australia, at $220 and $231 respectively.

While the cheapest 1 Gbps internet is available in Romania, at just $9 per month. In India, the 1 Gbps plan is on the cheaper side that is $17 a month.

How Did They Rech To These Conclusions?

In their research, they covered 62 countries, including G20 countries, the largest English and Spanish speaking countries, as well as former USSR countries.

They took into consideration major internet providers offering unlimited residential fibre internet or the most advanced technology available in the country.

They included prices applicable after the end of a limited-time promotional rate.

They excluded bundles consisting of several services, like internet plus television or internet plus paid streaming services.

They also omitted smaller local providers working in the area of one province or one city. If rental of a router is subject to a fee, They included it in the price. The whole list of countries and providers is available here for reference.

For the currency conversion, They used the average exchange rate for October and November 2019. (Reference)

