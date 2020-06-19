The new Flipkart sale is here. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts from June 23 with an array of offers on a wide range of products. It’s one of the first big sales on Flipkart post relaxation of restrictions due to Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Big Saving Days have some good deals on smartphones from Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and More.



Flipkart Sale (Top Big Saving Days Offers): Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Vivo Z1X, Pixel 3A, Mi MIX 2, iPhone 8, Narzo 10

iPhone 8, Vivo Nex, Google Pixel 3A, Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo Z1X and other bestselling devices are on sale.



Flipkart Big Saving Days will continue till June 27. Flipkart Plus members will get early access from June 22 8PM. You can also avail an additional discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank cards on all products including appliances, fashion, furniture electrical accessories and more.



Flipkart Sale Offers: Top Big Saving Days Offers, Big Saving Days Sale

Scheduled from June 23 to June 27, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is offering an instant 10 percent discount and no-cost EMI offers with HDFC Bank cards.



Here are some of the top deals on smartphones from Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.



Vivo Z1X At Rs 14,990

Vivo mid-range flagship is getting a flat price cut at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Flipkart is offering a flat Rs 2,000 off on Vivo Z1X with an additional instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank cards at the Flipkart sale. Vivo V1X will sell starting at Rs 14,990 at the sale for the 64GB model and Rs 16,990 for the 128GB variant.



Vivo Z1X comes with a Super AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 712, 48MP powered triple camera and a big battery with the fast charger.



Redmi K20 Pro At Rs 23,499

The best-selling entry-premium flagship segment, Redmi K20 Pro will be available at a special price at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Redmi K20 Pro is being offered with an instant Rs 1,500 discount at Rs 23,999 at the Flipkart sale with HDFC Bank cards.



Redmi K20 Pro runs on Snapdragon 855 featuring a full-screen AMOLED display, triple camera system, glass body, 4,000mAh battery and fast charging support.



Redmi K20 At Rs 20,499

Redmi K20 will be available at a special price at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Redmi K20 is being offered with an instant Rs 1,500 discount at Rs 20,499 at the Flipkart sale with HDFC Bank cards.

The Redmi smartphone runs on Snapdragon 730 featuring an 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ full-screen display.



Redmi K20 packs in a triple rear camera featuring a 48MP sensor with a 4,000mAh battery backing it supporting 18W fast charging.



Realme X2 Pro At 27,999

Realme top-end flagship, Realme X2 Pro will be available at a special price at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Flipkart is offering extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange with an additional instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank cards at the Flipkart sale. Realme X2 Pro new price starts at Rs 29,999, increased by Rs 2,000 from the earlier starting price of Rs 27,999.



Realme X2 Pro under 30,000 rupees is the best smartphone in the price segment. It’s been doing well in the entry premium flagship space, and with the flagship features backing it, Realme X2 Pro is a winner under the 30000 category.



Infinix Hot 9 At Rs 7,649

The recently unveiled Infinix Hot 9 will be available at a special price at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Flipkart is offering an instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank cards at the Flipkart sale. Infinix Hot 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,499 for the lone variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.



Infinix Hot 9 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display, Helio P22 SoC, rear quad-camera setup, 8MP selfie camera, Android 10 OS and a hefty 5,000mAh battery.



Mi MIX 2 At Rs 14,999

The top-end flagship from 2018, Mi MIX 2 will be available at Rs 14,999 at the Flipkart sale. Originally priced at Rs 37,999, the device will be available at this heavily discounted price at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale with an instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank cards alongside.



Mi MIX 2 comes with a full-screen display offering 6GB of RAM, 128 storage capacity, single camera, 3,400mAh battery running on Snapdragon 835.



Realme Narzo 10 At Rs 10,799

Realme Narzo 10 will be available at a special price at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Flipkart is offering an instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank cards at the Flipkart sale. Realme Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display running on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. For optics, Realme Narzo 10 features a quad rear camera setup.



The quad camera setup is powered by a 48MP camera with a 16MP shooter upfront. Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a Type-C port with Realme UI Android 10 on top.



Vivo Nex At Rs 22,490

The 8GB variant of Vivo Nex with 128 GB storage is up for sale at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The 128GB variant will be available at Rs 23,990 at the Flipkart sale. Originally priced at Rs 39,990, you can avail an instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank cards at the Flipkart sale.



The innovative Vivo smartphone, Vivo Nex comes with a full-screen display, pop-up camera and is powered by Snapdragon 845.



iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus At Special Prices

The iPhone 7 series will be available at special prices at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank cards at the sale. iPhone 7 will be available at Rs 28,499 for the 32GB variant.



You can avail the bank discount additionally on both the iPhone 7 series smartphones. iPhone 7 Plus will be available at Rs 34,999 for the 32GB variant.



Pixel 3A At Rs 28,499

Coming to the last deal, here’s a big offer from the upcoming Flipkart sale. Google Pixel 3A, the yesteryear Google flagship will be available for Rs 29,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Originally unveiled in India at Rs 39,999, it’s the first mid-range smartphone from Google. It comes with Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, Adreno 615 GPU and 64GB of storage.



Pixel 3A features a 5.6-inch full HD+ display, 12.2-megapixel dual pixel rear camera with OIS, 3,000mAh battery and 18W wired fast charging support.