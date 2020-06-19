75,000 IBM India Employees Will Permanently Work From Home; IBM Reduces Office Space by 50%!

After TCS and Infosys, it’s the turn of IBM to turn on the work from home bugle. As per reports coming in, IBM is planning to make only 25% of their employees to work from office in the coming months.



And some large scale administrative and logistical changes are being executed for the same.



It seems that coronavirus has changed the very foundation of IT sector in India, forever.



IBM: Only 25% Employees Will Come To Office



An unnamed source from IBM India has revealed that only 25% of the employees will come to the office to do work, and rest 75% will have a flexible work schedule, which includes working from home.



The source said, “Maybe 25% of the people need to come to the office regularly. For others, it will be flexible, and their workspace will also be the same,”



IBM has overall 3.5 lakh employees globally, and out of them, around 1 lakh are in India.



This means that more than 75,000 IBM employees will never come to office!



A tectonic change in the way IT sector is planning the work culture in India.



IBM India Will Reduce 50% Of Office Space



Since most of the employees will never come to office, and will always work from home, IBM India is now reducing office spaces.



If we believe the reports, then upto 50% of all office spaces in India will be removed and reduced.



The management is working to re-draw the lease agreements, as per the reports.



IBM has right now more than 100,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Gurugram and Kolkata, and 50% of this office space will be removed.



IBM’s global revenues fell by 2% to reach Rs 27,279 crore in 2019, as the profits reduced to Rs 2426 crore, a dip of 12%.



Yesterday, we had reported how Infosys is planning to make 33% of their workforce to work from home, and TCS has already declared that only 25% of their employees will be asked to come to office.

