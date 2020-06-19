Air India Buys 600,000 Face Shields, Masks For Passengers; Flights To 43 Countries Starting Soon?

Air has its ongoing Vande Bharat mission, under which, starting the 1st week of May, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have launched repatriation flights, in an attempt to bring back all the Indians stranded in different countries around the globe.

Air India is now known to have purchasing 600,000 safety kits for its passengers.

Safety Kits for Repatriation Flights

As it is crossing so many boundaries, Air India is recognising the importance of the highest levels of hygiene to passengers.

It will be purchasing 600,000 safety kits for its passengers. The kits will include face shields, masks, and hand sanitizers.

Domestic flights in India require airlines to give all passengers a safety kit, which include masks, hand sanitizers and face shields so that safety for passengers aboard can be ensured.

Air India Passes Tender for Safety Kits

The airline will purchase the 600,000 PPE kits through a tender offer, allowing anyone to bid for the contract to supply these kits.

Air India has also made it clear that the total number of kits required can increase or decrease depending upon the requirements.

Repatriation, Vande Bharat Mission

Since the Vande Bharat Mission has started in May, Air India has brought back close to 75,000 Indians stranded in different countries.

Repatriation flights are now in their third phase, with the government set to operate 432 flights to 43 countries in the coming months.

Some repatriation flights operate from virus hotspots, requiring very high levels of hygiene for passengers.

This makes the dependence for more safety equipment for passengers, especially since there is no social distancing onboard the flights.

Proper safety kits that include face shields and masks, prove to actually be helpful in preventing the spread of the virus.

