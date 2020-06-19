Govt Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Package For Migrants: Assured Jobs For 4 Months, Across 116 Cities

In a bid to generate jobs for migrant workers now returned to their respective hometowns, amid the coronavirus led lockdown, PM Modi will release the ‘PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ on June 20, the details of which have been shared by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

FM Nirmala Sitharaman shared the details of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, yesterday through a press conference.

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is a public work scheme worth Rs 50,000 crore that aims to provide job opportunities to approximately 25,000 migrants, who have returned home from cities, now without any source of income.

For this programme, as many as 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been selected.

According to Sitharaman, the prime aim and priority of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is to provide immediate relief to migrant workers who have gone home.

Let us see detailed keypoints of the press conference under:

Employment to Migrant Workers

Through the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, the Centre targets employment opportunities to migrant workers (labourers), to find livelihood amid this coronavirus pandemic.

This will be lunched on June 20.

What all Jobs are to be Entailed?

Under the PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, there will be 25 different kinds of works involved. Some of them include various construction options, like:

Construction of wells,

Horticulture,

angwadi centres,

plantation,

rural connectivity,

border road works,

railway works,

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee RURBAN mission,

PM KUSUM works,

laying of fiber optic cable under Bharat Net,

works under Jal Jeevan mission

and more.

Migrants will have jobs in community santitaion complex, Gram panchayat bhawan, works under finance commission funds, national highways works, water conservation and harvesting works.

Total 25,000 Migrants from 116 Districts

116 districts spread over six states received huge number of migrant workers.

The 116 districts span over these 6 states that are estimated to cover about two third of such migrant workers:

Bihar,

Uttar Pradesh,

Madhya Pradesh,

Rajasthan,

Jharkhand, and

Odisha

The central government has selected 116 districts.

Jobs Provided for 125 Days

In the 1st instalment (phase) of this programme, jobs will be provided to migrant workers for a period of 4 months, as per the finance minister.

Later on, the government will evaluate all the changes and see how everything works out for migrants and central government.

Main Priority of this Yojana

The first priority of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is to provide immediate relief to migrant workers who have gone home.

The government mapped the skill sets of migrants who have returned from several states of the country.

There will be 25 different projects which will create job opportunities for migrants.

Migrants will not have to leave their States

Migrant workers, under this Yojana will be provided employment opportunities in several government projects like Jal Jeevan Mission, Gram Sadak Yojna, as these projects need people.

Job opportunities will be created in these projects.

The Abhiyaan will start from Telihar village, Bihar

This PM scheme will be launched from the Telihar village, Khagaria district, Bihar.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will also be present in the virtual launch of the scheme, which will be headed by PM Modi. The chief ministers of five other states will too be plugged in this launch.