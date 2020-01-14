Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 is here, and it starts on January 19. The Flipkart sale will continue till January 22, with exclusive access to Flipkart Plus members from January 18. The e-commerce company is offering some great deals on a bunch of best selling smartphones on Flipkart.



Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Top Smartphones On Sale, Best Offers, Bank Offers, Top Discounts

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 collides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival during the same time.



Flipkart has tied up with ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer instant 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards.



The Flipkart Republic Day sale will host multiple offers during the sale including “Blockbuster Deals”, “Rush Hours” and “Price Crash” to offer instant discounts on different products. Not only smartphones, the sale will include discounts and offers across categories.



Flipkart Republic Day Sale Offers: Top Smartphones On Sale, Best Offers

From Xiaomi to Motorola to Realme to Asus to iPhones, Flipkart is offering flat discounts on top selling smartphones this Republic Day Sale on Flipkart.



Here are some of the top smartphones on sale at the Flipkart Republic Day sale 2020.



Redmi K20 Pro

The current leader in the entry-premium flagship segment, Redmi K20 Pro will be available at a special price at Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Redmi K20 Pro is also being offered with an instant Rs 2,000 discount with SBI credit cards till January 17. From January 18, you can avail instant 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards



Redmi K20 Pro runs on Snapdragon 855 featuring a full-screen AMOLED display, triple camera system, glass body, 4,000mAh battery and fast charging support.



Realme 5i

The newly launched Realme 5i will be available during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Realme 5i features a 6.52-inch HD+ display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Launched starting at Rs 8,999, Realme 5i can be bought with an instant 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the upcoming Flipkart sale.



Realme 5i is available in a new Green colour option. Realme 5i dons a quad camera system backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.



Redmi 8A

The new budget Redmi 8A will be available at Rs 5,999 at Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Redmi 8A runs on Snapdragon 439 chip coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage supporting up to 512GB. Redmi 8A features an 8MP primary back camera, 6.2-inch HD+ notched display and a mammoth 5,000mAh battery.



You can avail an instant 10 percent discount on Redmi 8A with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the Flipkart sale.



Honor 9X

The just launched Honor 9X will be available for the first time at Flipkart Republic Day Sale. With a 6.59-inch LCD display in an 19.5:9 aspect ratio offering full HD+ resolution, the device runs on running on the new Kirin 710F SoC chipset. Honor 9X features a triple camera set-up at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens with a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the pop up sensor.



Launched at Rs 13,999, you can avail an instant 10 percent discount on Honor 9X with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale.



Realme 3

Flipkart is offering an instant 10 percent discount on Realme 3 with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Realme 3 will be available at Rs 6,999 at the upcoming Flipkart sale. Realme 3 is a solid budget smartphone running on flagship Helio P70 processor, a wide notched display and a big battery.



Realme 3 features dual cameras, Color OS 6 and this price is just unbeatable given the set of specs Realme is offering with Realme 3.



Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z with the unique flipping camera is getting a flat price cut at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. The flippable dual camera module using the 48MP lens doubles as a front and rear camera on Asus 6Z. Launched at Rs 31,999, the Asus flagship will be available at Rs 27,999 at the Flipkart sale. Asus 6Z offers a full-screen display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with a glass sandwich body on the out.



You can avail an instant 10 percent discount on Asus 6Z with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the Flipkart sale.



Moto One Action

Moto One Action dons a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display in a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, known as CinemaAction display. With a punch-hole design on top, the smartphone has performed decently in the Indian market and is now up for sale at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Motorola One Action features a triple camera system with a dedicated 16MP camera for videosz the ‘Action Camera’.



Being an Android One device, Moto One Action houses a 3,500mAh battery running on Exynos 9609. An instant 10 percent discount can be availed with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the sale.



Redmi Note 7 Pro

The most favourite budget smartphone of the year is again available at a flat discount at the Flipkart Sale. At the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, the super successful Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at Rs 9,999. You avail an instant 10 percent discount on Note 7 Pro with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the sale.



Launched last year in February, Redmi Note 7 Pro is still one of the best budget smartphones you can buy. It is powered by Snapdragon 675, has a 48MP powered dual camera, glass body and more.



Lenovo K10 Note

The Lenovo K10 Note will be available at a flat discount at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. You can grab the Lenovo K10 Note at the Flipkart sale at a flat discounted price of Rs 8,999. It’s a decent smartphone with good specifications, and this price makes it a good option at under 10,000 rupees running on Snapdragon 710.



An instant 10 percent discount can be availed on Lenovo K10 Note with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale.



Honor 10 Lite

The Honor 10 Lite is getting a flat price cut at the upcoming Flipkart Republic Day Sale. The base model of Honor 10 Lite will be available at just Rs 7,999 a piece for the base model. An instant 10 percent discount can be availed on Honor 10 Lite with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the sale.



It’s a good budget smartphone, and the price cut makes it an irresistible deal. Honor 10 Lite comes with a dot notch display running on Kirin 710 with a dual camera system at the back.



Moto One Vision

The camera-centric Motorola One Vision is getting a flat price cut at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Launched at Rs 19,999, Moto One Vision will be available at Rs 13,999 at the upcoming Republic Day sale by Flipkart. The Moto device runs on Google’s Android One program offering Pixel-like seamless user interface flaunting a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect taller display ratio.



An instant 10 percent discount can be availed on Moto One Vision with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale.



Honor 20i

Honor 20i is also getting a flat price cut at the upcoming Republic Day sale by Flipkart. The base model will be available at Rs 10,999 just, down from Rs 14,999. Currently, Honor 20i is one of the best budget devices at this offer. It’s probably the best time to get a super budget device with a triple camera system running on a top mid range processor, Kirin 710.



An instant 10 percent discount can be availed on Honor 20i with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale.

