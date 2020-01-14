Mumbai Central Railway Station Will Get India’s 1st Pod-Hotel; Rent Will Be Less Than Rs 400 Per Day!

The Indian Railways has been working on building and developing India’s first-ever pod hotel, an idea inspired by Japan.



And we finally know when it will be here!



The national transporter is planning to launch these space-saving and money-saving pod hotels in Mumbai in December 2020.



Find out all the details about the pod hotels to be launched by the IRCTC right here!



Indian Railways To Launch Pod Hotels At Mumbai Central Railway Station



Indian Railways is all set to introduce the Japanese style pod hotels in Mumbai by the end of this year to provide passengers with comfortable and luxurious living arrangements to their passengers. For this, two non-air conditioned waiting rooms on the first floor of the Mumbai Central railway station will be turned into a pod hotel.



As per an official of the national transporter, there will be 30 pods at the railway station and the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has also drafted tenders for this project. The pods will be ready for passengers in as little as six months.



Pod Hotels To Come With Luxurious Amenities



The IRCTC will be introducing three different types of pods:



Classic Pod

This is the basic of them all, and this 35 feed pod and is great for a single person. The Classic Pod will be equipped with the following amenities:



TV

Wi-Fi

A power socket for charging

Mood lighting.

Private Pod

This pod will also be good for a single person only, but it will have some additional facilities that won’t be available in the classic pod. The Private Pod offers the following facilities:



A window space

A personal TV

Complimentary Wi-Fi

A power socket for charging

Mood lighting.

Suite Pod

This is a 110 feed pod, where two people can be accommodated easily. It will offer the following properties:



A queen-size bed

Window facing room

Common bath facility

A marble study

A table

Cushioned seats

Satellite TV

Wi-Fi

A personal locker

Storage space for luggage

In addition to all this, the pod hotel will also have a lounge area, changing areas, washrooms as well as a cafeteria.

As per some officials, the rent for the pod-hotel will be less than the rent for a retiring room at Mumbai Central, which is around Rs 400 for 24 hours.

Hence, these new pod-hotels will be a lot cheaper, and economical, which makes perfect sense.

We will keep you updated, as more details come in.