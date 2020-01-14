Honor 9X has been launched in India alongside Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i. The company also unveiled Honor Sport Pro and Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones, priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,999 respectively.



Honor 9X Launched In India Alongside Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i: Pricing, Availability, Top Features

Honor Magic Watch 2 is a smartwatch, while Honor Band 5i is a fitness band.



Honor 9X comes with a pop-up sensor, making it the most affordable full-screen display smartphone with a pop-up sensor starting at Rs 13,999. The smartphone features a triple camera system with an Android 10 update expected soon.



Honor 9X Specs: Top Features, Availability

Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch LCD display in an 19.5:9 aspect ratio offering full HD+ resolution, running on the new Kirin 710F SoC chipset. The smartphone will be available in two storage models: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, and a top-end model with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.



The internal storage can further be expanded up to 512GB with an external microSD card. The device features a dedicated microSD card slot.



Honor 9X currently runs on Android Pie with EMUI 9.1 skin on top. Honor 9X Android 10 update will be rolled out in Q1 2020, expected in India within the same period.



The smartphone features a triple camera set-up at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture and AIS Super Night mode support coupled with a secondary 2-megapixel secondary 120-degree field of view and a tertiary 8-megapixel lens.



Upfront, Honor 9X features a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the pop up sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.



Honor 9X Price: Honor 9X Price In India, Honor 9X India Price

Honor 9X will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Honor 9X price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Honor 9X India price for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option is Rs 16,999.



Honor 9X will be available in two colour options: Sapphire Blue and Black. Honor 9X first sale starts on January 19 via Flipkart.



Honor Magic Watch 2 Specs: Top Features, Availability

The company also unveiled Honor MagicWatch 2 alongside Honor 9X at the event. There are two Honor Magic Watch 2 models launched. The 42mm model comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, while the 46mm model features a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel.



Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm offers up to 7 days battery life with heart rate monitoring and GPS activated, while the 46mm Honor Magic Watch 2 offers up to 14 days of battery.



Tipped to challenge other budget smartwatches in the segment, the Honor Magic Watch 2 comes with all the required sensors and features.



2GB can be used for music storage on the Honor Magic Watch 2 out of 4GB internal storage. Honor Magic Watch 2 comes with a water resistance up to 50 meters.



The Honor smartwatch supports 15 goal-based fitness modes loaded with a number of health tracking features. The company has included a special TruSleep 2.0 technology in the smartwatch for enhanced experience.



The feature on the Honor Magic Watch 2 can diagnose upto 6 common types of sleep disorders monitoring the sleep frequently.



The smartwatch is loaded with multiple benefits to enhance the experience. One such feature is the TruRelax technology by Huawei. The Huawei TruRelax technology can detect the users’ stress level and help you relax.



Honor Magic Watch 2 Price: Honor Magic Watch 2 Price In India

Honor Magic Watch 2 India price for the 46mm model starts at Rs 12,999 for the Charcoal Black model. The Flax Brown colour model is priced at Rs 14,999. The Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm India price is fixed at Rs 11,999 for the Agate Black variant.



The 46mm Sakura Gold version is priced at Rs 14,999.



Both 42mm and 46mm models of Honor Magic Watch 2 will be available in India via Amazon. Both the models will go on sale on 18 January for Amazon Prime members. Magic Watch 2 will be available for all starting January 19.



Honor Band 5i Specs: Top Features, Pricing, Availability

Honor Band 5i comes with a 0.96-inch touch-sensitive colour display backed by a 91mAh battery. Band 5i can run for up to 9 days with a 3-axis inertial sensor, optical heart rate sensor and an infrared light wearing detection sensor.



Honor Band 5i features Bluetooth v4.2 with 5ATM water resistance.



The fitness tracker is loaded with different fitness tracking features with upto 9 different sports modes weighing around 24 grams (including the band). Honor Band 5i pairs with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 9.0 and above.



Honor Band 5i India price starts at Rs 1,999. The Honor Band will be available via Amazon India starting on January 18 for Amazon Prime members, and January 19 for all. Honor Band 5i will be available in black colour option.