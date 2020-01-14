Redmi K30 5G has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at a launch in India soon. Only the 5G variant of Redmi K30 has been certified by BIS, and not the 4G variant yet.



Redmi K30 5G India Launch Soon: India Pricing, BIS Certification (Complete Launch Details)

Succeeding Redmi K20, the new Redmi K30 will launch in India soon.



The new Redmi smartphone supports 5G and comes with the latest 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 rear sensor. The Redmi K30 India launch is expected in a few weeks, probably by the end of first quarter.



Redmi K30 BIS Certification: Redmi K30 5G India Launch, Redmi K30 Launch In India

The Redmi K30 5G has been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. Do note, this is the 5G variant, and not only the 4G model. The BIS certification of Redmi K30 hints at an imminent launch in India.



Earlier it was being predicted that the 4G variant of Redmi K30 will come to India. The previous leaks tipped that both the 5G models of Redmi K30 smartphones will remain exclusive to China.



Currently the Redmi K20 smartphones in India come with standard 4G connectivity, and the same was expected with Redmi K30.



Redmi K30 5G smartphone was spotted with the model number M2001G7AI on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site. There is no certification spotted for the 4G variant of Redmi K30 on the BIS site.



Redmi K30 Specs, Redmi K30 Top Features (Redmi K30 5G India Launch)

With an all new design on the out, the Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate in an 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with dual hole-punch cameras upfront with curved edges on the sides.



It’s not a AMOLED panel, and operates at 1080 × 2400 pixels. The design at the back is quite similar to the OnePlus 7T featuring a frosted AG glass design. Both the sides, front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



Coming to optics, Redmi K30 features a rear quad camera setup. The four cameras at the back include the brand new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, the successor to the popular 48MP Sony IMX586.



The primary Sony 64MP IMX686 sensor is further supported by a 2-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera.



Upfront, Redmi K30 flaunts a dual selfie camera setup inside the capsule shaped punch-hole sporting a 20-megapixel front-facing primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as Samsung Galaxy S10E with along a USB Type-C port.



Redmi K30 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765 SoC with support for 5G. In India, the 4G variant of Redmi K30 will launch. The company has already confirmed the 4G variant of the Redmi K30.



Redmi K30 will be available in three different storage models: the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, a mid-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and finally the top model will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Redmi K30 will run on the latest Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.



The 5G model will remain exclusive to China offering a 12-antenna design and including dual-frequency GPS support. Redmi K30 houses a sizable 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging tech, shipped with the 30W fast charger in the box.



Redmi K30 India Price, Redmi K30 Price In India (Redmi K30 5G India Launch)

After the recent price cut, Redmi K20 is currently the best smartphone you can buy in India under 20000. Xiaomi has unveiled Redmi K30 in China, and the the Redmi K30 Indian variant is expected to be priced in India in the same price range as the current K20.



Xiaomi India hasn’t yet revealed anything from their side by far, and we need to wait to have the official Redmi K30 India launch date.



In China, Redmi K30 has been launched starting at 1,999 Yuan (around 20,150 INR) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The mid-end 8GB/128GB variant has been priced at 2,299 Yuan (around 23,150 INR) and finally the 12GB/ 256GB model is priced at 2,599 Yuan (around 26,190 INR).



The 4G version of the Redmi K30 in China will sell starting at 1,599 Yuan (around 16,100 INR). The smartphone will be available in four color options.



The launch of 5G Redmi K30 may push the price a little further, and Redmi K30 5G India price is expected to start between Rs 22,000 to Rs 24,000.



Redmi K30 4G India price is expected in the sub-20,000 category. Currently Redmi K20 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 19,999. Redmi K30 India price is expected to start at the same Rs 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage or probably a little lower.