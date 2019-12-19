Tata Salt, Mi Band 3 Most Popular Items On Amazon Prime; Arijit Singh Most Streamed Artist!

As per the report, Amazon is celebrating the Best of Prime 2019, revealing how Prime members chose to enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon this past year.

At the year end, Prime brings members the best of Amazon in India with unlimited free one and two-day delivery, early access to sale events, video streaming, ad-free music and much more.

According to Amazon, 85 percent of Prime members enjoyed at least 1 benefit during Great Indian Festival 2019.

This year more members worldwide signed up for Prime during the past year than any year before. According to the reports, 2x more Prime members joined from outside of Top 10 Indian cities in 2019 than in 2018.

Which Are The Most Liked Products On Amazon Prime?

The Family Man became the most watched Amazon Original in India As off today. the other Indian Originals – Four More Shots Please!, Made In Heaven were among the most watched shows in India in 2019.

Arijit Singh became the most streamed artist on Prime Music. The most read title on Prime Reading was Chacha Chaudhary and Temple Thief and Raman of Tenali.

While most shopped products were Tata Salt, boAt Rockerz sports Bluetooth wireless earphone, Madhur Sugar, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Mi Band 3 and Pigeon by Stovekraft new handy mini plastic chopper.

Also the Amazon India’s Best of Prime 2019 can be found on Prime Insider at www.amazon.in/bestofprime.

Akshay Sahi, the Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India said “Best of Prime celebrates what members loved most this year and how Prime made their lives a little simpler, more convenient and more fun. Whether through blockbuster Amazon originals like The Family Man, to a wide selection of hit songs and specially curated playlists on Prime Music, or through early access to our biggest Diwali sale, we loved delivering smiles throughout the year. We will continue to make Prime more accessible to our members to discover and enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime, including unlimited video and music entertainment, free fast shipping on millions of items and early and exclusive access to top deals.”.

What Are Best of Prime 2019 On Prime Day?

It is an annual celebration in July where Prime Members enjoy the best of shopping, savings and entertainment.

on Prime Day, over 1000 new products were launched from top brands including OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue, Maggi Fusian, Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange and an Alexa-enabled washing machine by IFB among others.

This Prime Day, the top-selling deals in India included Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which was also the top-selling deal across all categories this Prime Day.

Apart from that, Prime members got 12 hours of exclusive early access to the Great Indian Festival sale, with Prime members shopping more than ever on any single day, since Prime launched in India.

What Is Best Of Prime 2019: Amazon Pay?

By using Amazon Pay, the Prime members can now enjoy exclusive offers.

Also the members can also experience & enjoy Prime exclusive offers when they book their movie or travel tickets, order their favourite food on popular partner sites & apps when they pay using Amazon pay.

According to the company the Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. More than 100 million Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime.

It includes unlimited free & fast shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to millions of songs ad-free with Prime Music, Prime Reading, exclusive product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more. Members in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai can enjoy ultra-fast 2-hour delivery on Amazon devices, consumer electronics and everyday essentials on the Prime Now app in India.

