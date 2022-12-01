Vivo’s Budget Smartphone Y02 Launched At Rs 8000 In This Country: 5000MAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P22 Chip & More

Vivo has added the Vivo Y02 to its lineup thus far.

This one succeeds the Vivo Y01 phone that was announced earlier this year.

The all-new Vivo Y02 is an entry-level phone powered by an octa-core chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

More details

The Vivo Y02 is offered in a single model. The phone packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

It is priced at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in Indonesia. Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue are the colour variants of the smartphone.

The company has not revealed the phone’s availability in other markets.

But it is likely to debut soon in global markets, including India.

Vivo Y02 specifications: Screen

This features a 6.51-inch HD+ FullView display with 720×1600 pixel resolution which includes an Eye Protection feature

The processor hasn’t been revealed yet.

Processor

But it’s likely to run on a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Battery

The battery is the company’s own Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition OS.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery which boasts a life with up to 18 hours of video playback time.

This phone comes with a 10 watt charging adapter as well as featuring wireless charging as well.

Camera

Coming to the camera, the Y02 has an 8MP camera on the back with f/2.0 aperture and a front 5MP camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.