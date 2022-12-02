India Will Get 1st Ever Tilting Trains Via 100 Vande Bharat Trains: Exciting Details You Should Know!

The Railways plans to introduce tilting trains, like the ones that run in some European countries.

Joining the likes of Europe

With this the Indian railways is now paying more attention to the hurdles of physics that arise out of higher velocities.

Reports suggest that 100 Vande Bharat trains may be the first ones to get this technology by 2025-26.

What’s special about it?

Tilting trains have a mechanism which allows higher speed on regular broad-gauge tracks.

They tilt while negotiating a bend or curve on the track.

These refer to a particular design in which a train can bend on track curves even at high speed, such as motorbikes or two-wheelers.

How they work

As a train rounds a curve at speed, it causes objects to slide about.

This results in seated passengers getting squashed by the armrest and those standing tend to lose their balance.

The design of the tilting trains addresses this issue.

Vande Bharat trains employing tilt tech

Around 100 Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured using this technology by 2025.

To achieve this the railways intends to collaborate with a technology partner.

Countries where they are present

Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Russia, the Czech Republic, the UK, Switzerland, China, Germany and Romania are nations where tilting trains are already running.

