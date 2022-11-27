Whatsapp Desktop Users Can Soon Lock Their Screens For Protecting Privacy!

WhatsApp is a leader in the instant messaging world and has more than two billion active users. The undisputed leader currently is facing a stiff competition from Telegram and Signal as they are giving better user privacy features.

Privacy Centric Features by WhatsApp

Many more privacy-centric features have been added by WhatsApp which include options to hide profile photos, and online status, and leave groups without notifying the group members.

Another value-added feature for the desktop app version is being tested by the company.

The option to lock the messenger home screen on the desktop is also being offered in the latest beta update. The user will be able to lock it with a password. Though, this will be offered as optional, device owners are recommended to make optimum use of the lock option as it will offer security to chat history and avoid prying by others who use the same system.

Notably, similar security is offered for Android and iOS devices and in order to protect the privacy of phone users, there is even fingerprint and FaceID authentication.

A new multi-device connectivity feature is being tested by a Meta-owned company, which allows users to link their primary WhatsApp account with two different phones.

This feature is called by WhatsApp as the ‘companion mode’. This feature comes in handy when the phone gets lost or stolen.

With the help of this feature, one can de-link the lost phone and block access of personal data to strangers and yet be able to receive and respond to people on the second phone.

More About WhatsApp

Owned by American company Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), WhatsApp (also called WhatsApp Messenger) is an internationally available freeware, cross-platform, centralized instant messaging (IM) and voice-over-IP (VoIP) service.

Users can send text and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other content.

In January 2018, WhatsApp released a standalone business app called WhatsApp Business which can communicate with the standard WhatsApp client.