5000+ Indian Students Entered Ireland For Higher Education In Last 12 Months: Ireland Becoming Top Educational Destination?

Education is what drives India and every Indian parent and household lay emphasis on getting their wards educated to prepare them for the world.

Recent years have seen the increasing trend of Indian students choosing to go abroad to complete their education. Indian prefer to go the US, UK, Australia for further education.

Ireland Gaining Popularity Among Indian Students

One such name that is gaining traction when it comes to studying abroad is Ireland. Over 5,000 students choose Ireland as their study-abroad destination in the last academic cycle. Engineering, Computing, Business, Nursing, and Social Sciences are some of the popular courses pursued by Indian students.

As per the data released by Ireland government “More recently there has been an increased interest in courses that focus on emerging technologies such as AI, Agri-Tech, Data Analytics, Fin-Tech and Cyber Security”.

An education fair was recently conducted by Ireland in New Delhi wherein a large number of students showed interest for various courses. As per the release “Present at the fairs were 16 higher education institutions from Ireland, having discussions with approximately 350 students and parents in Delhi”.

Key Insights About the Overseas Programme

The fairs offered key insights to students from VISA processing to programmes available, intakes, offerings, campus life, accommodation, international student support, scholarships, and culture.

Mr Barry O’ Driscoll, Regional Manager, India and South Asia for Education in Ireland said, “We’re extremely delighted to be back with our first in-person fairs post-pandemic. The fairs provide a wonderful opportunity for students and parents to meet with and have their queries answered including the courses, career advancements, and offerings, answered directly by representatives from Ireland’s leading higher education institutions. Our goal is to help students make informed decisions about their education journey and achieve great success in life and we believe we were able to address their objectives to a great extent.”

Ireland also provides a two-year stay-back option for international students.

Image