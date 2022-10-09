Flipkart Customer Orders Laptop But Gets Detergent Bar; Refund Issued

A peculiar incident took place when a person ordered a laptop during Flipkart’s festive sale and got something entirely different instead.

Soap bars in place of laptop

Yashaswi Sharma, who is a student at IIM-Ahmedabad, shared that he placed an order for the laptop from Flipkart during its Big Billion Days Sale.

However upon opening the package, they found packets of detergent bars instead.

The laptop was meant to be delivered to his father who did not know about Flipkart’s Open Box Delivery concept.

Botched “Open Box Delivery”

As per Flipkart, in an Open Box Delivery the delivery person opens the package in the presence of the customer to ensure that the right item has been delivered.

This is ironically to ensure that the buyer doesn’t fall victim to fraud.

Flipkart said in a statement that in this particular case, the customer shared the OTP with the delivery executive without opening the package.

Flipkart claims refund initiated

Once the details of the incident were verified, the customer service team initiated a refund that will be credited within 3-4 working days.

It said that it has also initiated action against the errant party.

Mr Sharma wrote that most people in India are not familiar with the open box concept and neither was his father.

Different story from customer

As a result his father “assumed OTP was to be given upon receiving the package – as is usual for prepaid deliveries – so he gave it when the box was delivered.”

Sharma alleged that he had reported the matter to Flipkart customer care but was told by a “seniormost customer support executive” that it was not possible to return the order.

Blame shifting

He accused them of placing the blame on his father who gave the OTP without checking the delivered item.

Sharma argued that the delivery person should have informed his father about the open box concept.

Police action forthcoming?

He also claimed to have CCTV footage that shows the delivery executive leaving before the order is inspected by the customer.

He updated that they have now filed a police complaint “with the relevant proofs”.

He further wrote, “The Flipkart team contacted me to inform that a refund has been processed, although I haven’t received it yet.”