Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales 2022: 70 Lakh Orders Placed In 48 Hours; Sales Up By 28%!

According to a recent report, the number of orders placed over e-commerce platforms in the first two days of the current festival sales across the country have exceeded volumes by almost 30% compared to the same period last year.

For reference, India’s two biggest e-commerce platforms Amazon India and the Walmart-backed Flipkart rolled out their festive sales called the ‘Great Indian Festival 2022’ and ‘Big Billion Day Sale 2022’ on Sept 23, 2022, and one day ahead on Sept 22 for their respective premium users.

According to an analysis report published by the cloud based e-commerce solutions providing company Unicommerce, the order volumes or the number of online orders placed by users on e-commerce platforms shot up by 28% in only two days of the bumper festival sales starting.

The software-as-a-service company Unicommerce dotted these results by analyzing and comparing data of more than 7 million orders placed in the first two days of sale in 2022.

The dates beginning from Sept 23, 2022 and for Sept 24 were compared with the orders placed on the online e-commerce platforms on Oct 3-4, 2021.

“Overall e-commerce reported 28% order volume growth during the first two days of the festive season sale of 2022 as compared to the first two days festive sale of 2021,” said the company.

Growth in Order Placed Segment-Wise

According to the Unicommerce report, the personal care segment showed the fastest growth in this year’s sale days with order volume rallying over 70% YoY.

This was followed by the volume growth in the electronics segment, which reported a 48% YoY order growth besides mobile phones.

“While the segments have reported a 7% order volume growth, its huge growth in absolute terms, considering the high order volumes,” the report said.

Moreover, according to the report, tier 2, 3 and 4 cities contributed to around 85% of the order placed on Day 1 on the homegrown e-comm brand Meesho.

A lot of orders were placed from cities/towns across the country like Jamnagar, Ambikapur, Davengere, Hassan, Siwan and more.