Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 10.45 Lakh: Check New Features, USPs, Hybrid-Mode & More

Wait is over for the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as it has been launched, with prices ranging from Rs 10.45 lakh-19.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launch And Availability

The new Grand Vitara boasts of hybrid powertrains along with the 4WD system to this segment since the discontinuation of the Renault Duster AWD.

It has joined the league of Maruti’s flagship model in India and also the second to arrive from the brand’s upcoming SUV onslaught.

If you are looking to book for the Grand Vitara, then it can be booked for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Bookings have already crossed 55,000 units, with the waiting period stretching up to five and a half months.

Coming to variants, Grand Vitara is available in 11 variants.

It includes AWD limited to top-spec mild-hybrid manual variant which will be sold only through Nexa outlets.

The detailed price list of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is present here.

The Grand Vitara is available with dual-tone colour options too on the top-end Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims, which cost an additional Rs 16,000.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offers

One can own Grand Vitara through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that starts from Rs. 27,000.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki is offering a special introductory package with the strong-hybrid variants.

This offer consists of an extended warranty of 5 years/1,00,000 km – up from the standard 2 year/40,000 km – and a genuine Nexa accessory pack worth over Rs 67,000.

Notably, the mild-hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara undercut those of the Toyota Hyryder by Rs 20,000.

Similarly, the strong hybrid variants cost Rs 50,000 more than the Hyryder’s.

This difference is due to the fact that each brand has taken a price advantage of its own tech, with the mild-hybrid system coming from Suzuki and the strong-hybrid from Toyota.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications

Starting from the powertrain, Grand Vitara has its engine options, both of which it shares with the Hyryder.

It has a 103hp, 1.5-litre K15C petrol mild-hybrid engine, which already does duty on a range of Maruti Suzuki models.

It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Similar to the Hyryder, the AWD system is only available with the top-end mild-hybrid manual variant.

When it comes to efficiency, Maruti claims an efficiency of 21.11kpl for the manual variants, 20.58kpl for the automatics and 19.38kpl for the manual AWD variant.

The Grand Vitara also comes with a Toyota-sourced 92hp, 1.5-litre, three-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine paired to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque.

When combined, the hybrid powertrain makes 115hp and is paired to an e-CVT gearbox.

For this powertrain, Maruti claims an efficiency of 27.97kpl.

Coming to features, top-spec variants of the Grand Vitara get a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, ambient lighting, connected car tech, ESP, hill-hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and six airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Exterior And Interior Design

In terms of exterior design, the Grand Vitara’s biggest differentiator from the Toyota Hyryder is its front styling.

The front fascia of the Grand Vitara boasts of a large, chrome-lined hexagonal grille, three-point LED daytime running lamps, bumper-mounted main headlamp cluster and a healthy dose of body cladding.

In design, the side body panels, the tailgate and even the rear bumper with integrated tail-lamps are identical to the Hyryder.

It has a chrome applique on the C-pillar, a different design for the alloy wheels and full-width LED light bar on the tailgate, which makes it unique to the Maruti.

The Grand Vitara looks similar to the Hyryder, but it has major differences in the colour schemes.

Steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment, instrument cluster and all the switchgear are identical on both SUVs as well.

While entering the ever-growing midsize SUV segment, likely to take on well-established rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and, of course, its cousin, the Toyota Hyryder.