Find Out How Flipkart’s Metaverse Shopping Experience Works!

The e-commerce giant Flipkart has marked its foray into web3 by offering to launch its metaverse program next week to offer more interactivity of the platform with customers.

For this, the Walmart-backed e-commerce major has entered into a partnership agreement with the Polygon-incubated firm eDao, which will help the company launch its metaverse offering.

Flipkart is calling its metaverse offering as ‘Flipverse’. At the press briefing, a Flipkart executive said that fifteen years ago, the Bengaluru-headquartered e-comm company was the first Indian company to launch Web 2.0-based commerce.

“And I feel today we are the first company to launch web 3.0 commerce,” they said.

Here’s everything you need to know about Flipverse and its launch date.

Flipverse

In order to allow consumers to interact with its platform more effectively while discovering and shopping for new products, the Walmart-led Flipkart has launched a metaverse offering for the customers, which is currently at its pilot stage and targets to gather interest and traction during this festive season.

The company has partnered with eDao for this and will make its metaverse offering called ‘Flipverse’ live on Flipkart’s Android app on Monday.

It states that customers will be able to use Flipverse’s ‘gamified, interactive and immersive’ experiences, allowing them to collect its loyalty points or Supercoins, along with digital collectibles from partner brands as they make purchases.

A TechCrunch report, covering a briefing this week, stated that Flipkart has informed partnering with a wide range of brands for setting up the experience theaters on Flipverse. These brands include Puma, Noise, Nivea, Lavie, Tokyo Talkies, Campus, VIP, Ajmal Perfumes and Himalaya.

“The idea is to have millions of users experience Flipverse and open the doors to the future of shopping,” the company said.

The co-founder of Polygon, Sandeep Nailwal has said, “While we have only just begun to scratch the surface of what’s possible in the metaverse, we see e-commerce as one of the killer use cases. Combining top brands with Flipkart’s e-commerce expertise in a virtual environment stands to revolutionize online retail as we know it. Flipverse will be a vibrant, visible expression of the metaverse, and I’m proud that this activation is taking place on Polygon”.

