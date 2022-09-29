Top 5 Smartwatches Under Rs 3000 You Can Buy This Festive Season On Amazon, Flipkart!

While Flipkart and Amazon have their festive sales going on, use the opportunity to buy a budget smartwatch just under Rs 3,000.

Following are some of the best deals on some of the best budget smartwatches.

Boat Xtend

It was initially launched at Rs 2,699 and is available at Rs 2,099 now on Amazon.

It comes with built-in Alexa, a square shaped display, 14 sports modes and more.

Dizo Watch D

The Dizo watch D was launched at Rs 2,999 and is now selling at Rs 1,899 on Flipkart.

ICICI Bank credit card holders also get an additional discount of Rs 1,500.

Features include 150+ watchfaces with interactive dials and customizable widgets, 110+ sports modes, and 50m water resistance.

Amazefit Bip U Pro

This watch has a 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD colour display with a resolution of 320×302 pixels.

It comes with a protective 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 glass.

Other features include 50 watch faces, heart rate and more.

Battery is very robust, it can last up to 9-days on a single charge.

Grab it at Rs 2,999 on Amazon.

Fire Boltt Ring Pro

The smartwatch is retailing for Rs 2,000 less than its original price.

Launched at Rs 4,799, Fire-Boltt Ring Pro is now selling at Rs 2,799 on Amazon.

It has split screen feature, built-in microphone, pin code locking and more.

Realme TechLife S100

Launched in India at Rs 2,499, it is now selling at Rs 1,799 on Flipkart.

It has a range of health features such as blood oxygen tracker, heart rate tracker, sleep monitoring and more.