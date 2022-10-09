Infosys Is Hiring Freshers, Experienced Employees With Work From Home, Work From Office Models: Check Full Details

The Bengaluru-based IT behemoth Infosys has opened off-campus hiring for different experience level candidates, including freshers, for a slew of profiles all over the globe, including India.

Besides commencing new hirings, the country’s second-largest IT giant has also stated that it will provide its employees with competitive compensation revisions and is of the view to raise its hiring target going ahead, especially amid the high attrition rate the Indian IT giants, especially the traditional ones like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro, among others, are having to face every quarter.

As per the IT major’s Global Graduate Hiring Program, Infosys will help the world’s largest enterprises navigate their digital transformation journey.

It has mentioned on its website, “Next begins now. Join Global Graduate Hiring Program, the company said, “Next begins now. Join Infosys to help the world’s largest enterprises navigate their digital transformation journey. In the process, learn and progress your career continuously as you partner with others who share your aspirations and ambitions.”

It adds that the graduates in countries including the US, Australia, EMEA and New Zealand can visit the company’s regional websites for getting more knowledge on its presence there.

“India-based graduates can participate in our exclusive programs to get an opportunity to work with us in various roles,” it said.

For experienced professionals in India looking to switch to Infosys, the company has opened hirings for different roles across different parts of the country, like Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Indore and more.

At present, the company’s website shows a total of 889 Jobs found under the ‘IN’ code that stands for India.

Some of the profiles include that of a:

Product Manager – Devops (8-10 years) – Jaipur

Systems Engineer – .Net (1-2 years) – Jaipur

Technology Analyst – .Net (3-5 years) – Mysore

Systems Engineer – Java(1-2 years) – Mysore

Technology Lead – .Net (5-8 years) – Gurgaon

For more details, you can check out this page: https://www.infosys.com/careers/experienced-professionals.html