Startups Paying More Than Wipro, TCS, Infosys! Salary Analysis Of 50,000 Employees Reveals Shocking Data

A recent analysis has found out that software engineers working in industry behemoths like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro, among others, earn way lower than those working at new-age product startups, like the fintech company CRED and the e-comm platform Meesho.

It is often a general perception that working in industry giants, especially from the currently outperforming and consolidating IT sector, brings in huge and heft bucks for software engineers.

It can be agreed upon that this is not an entirely false notion, especially given the fact that software engineers of a considerable years of experience earn handsomely in India, compared to peers of the same experience in other industry segments.

However, according to a recent finding published by Weekday – a startup company that helps firms find the best of engineering hires, the per annum salary packages of software engineers working at product startup companies or good IT startups are earning better than the ‘traditional’ IT giant names like Infosys, TCS and Wipro.

Weekday has taken in salary data from more than 50,000 engineers and on computing and analyzing the collected figures, has found that IT startups pay their software engineers handsomely.

According to the data shared by Amit Singh of Weekday, the engineers working at product startup companies like Sharechat, CRED, Swiggy and Meesho, among others, get paid a lot more than the annual salaries paid to the counterparts at IT giants and behemoths.

The survey released by the startup company making engineering hires easier, shows that the Indian social media and social networking company ShareChat pays the highest remuneration to its mid-level software engineers.

The Bangalore-based Mohalla Tech’s company ShareChat pays nearly Rs 47 lakh per annum to software engineers with an experience of around 4 years.

The fintech startup CRED and the e-comm platform Meesho pay an annual salary of Rs 40 lakh and Rs 39 lakh to their engineers with similar experience.