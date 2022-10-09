Rs 18,500/Month Pension For Senior Citizens With This Unique Govt Scheme: Check Full Details

The Government has brought an attractive pension scheme for senior citizens aged above 60 years. If you are someone who falls under this age band and are on a constant look out for good pension plans to lead a comfortable retirement life, we have brought in one such plan for you.

The plan in discussion is the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana or PMVVY.

As per this scheme, citizens over the ages of 60 years will have have to invest an amount and the senior citizens will be provided with the pension facility on an immediate monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual mode.

Yes, you read it correct.

For more details on the eligibility and the functioning of the PMVVY scheme, continue reading ahead.

PM’s Pension Scheme Vaya Vandana Yojana Details

As per information posted on the website of the state-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), any Indian citizen above the age of 60 years is eligible to invest in the PM Vaya Vandana Yojan (PMVVY) scheme, wherein they can avail a guaranteed pension benefit per month.

Not just that, your principal amount invested remains safe in the scheme, while returns are also provided to the citizens at regular intervals.

For a husband and wife together investing money in this scheme, a pension benefit of Rs 18,500 every month can be availed.

The highlight of this scheme is that after a period of 10 years from your investment date, your money will be returned too.

Senior citizens are required to invest a lump sum of Rs 15 lakh as per the scheme, which will be returned after a year, while the benefit amount will continue to getting paid to you every month or at specific intervals as opted by you.

Interested people can invest in the scheme until Mar 31, 2023, meaning only a few months left.

