Buy Google Pixel 7 For Rs 32,000: How To Buy Google Pixel For Rs 32,000 On This App (Bank Offer, Exchange & More!)

The US tech giant Google has finally unvieled its two new smartphones – Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its ‘Made By Google’ event in New York.

The pre-orders for the two phones have started on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and users can now get these phones for as low as Rs 32,000.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Up for Pre-Orders on Flipkart

At its launch event late last week, Google launched the Pixel 7, priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pro version, Pixel 7 Pro at Rs 84,999, among other devices like the tech giant’s first ever smartwatch – the Pixel Watch.

Speaking of the two smartphones, they are out for pre-order on Flipkart and will be out for sale from Oct 13 in the country.

Those interested in buying the phones can pre-book their orders on Flipkart as the e-comm major is providing certain pre-order offers like bonuses and discounts to its customers.

One such pre-order offer provided by the giant is that customers can get a Fitbit Inspire2 priced at Rs 4,999 and one-time screen replacement at no charge.

Further, not just pre-order offers, Flipkart will also provide bank offers of instant discount on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones, which will pull down the price of Google Pixel 7 to under Rs 50,000.

For availing instant discount of up to Rs 11, 250, consumers will have to make use of HDFC Bank cards, pulling the price of Pixel 7 from its MRP at Rs 59,999 to Rs 48,749.

Additionally, if you have another smartphone device up for exchange against the new order, Flipkart will provide you further price relaxations, though it depends upon your phone model and working health.

The Walmart-owned e-comm company is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900, which if applied to its full length, will drive down the price of Pixel 7 to Rs 31,849, which is nearly Rs 30,000.