Swiggy, Zomato Listed Among Top 10 Delivery Apps Gloabally! Check Ranking Of Swiggy, Zomato..

According to a recent global report, the Indian food delivery and aggregator platforms Zomato and Swiggy have been ranked under the top 10 biggest e-commerce food-delivery companies in the world.

According to a report published by the Canada-based global research company ETC Group called ‘Crisis Profiteering, Digitalization and Shifting Power’, the Gurgaon-based restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato has been ranked 10th on the list of the biggest e-commerce food-delivery firms across the globe.

Zomato was not the only Indian aggregator on the top 10 world list.

Its top competitor, the Bangalore-based online food ordering and delivery company Swiggy was ranked at the 9th position on this list.

The number one company or the biggest food delivery company in the world according to the ETC Group’s curated list is the Chinese company Meituan, followed by the UK-based delivery giant Deliveroo.

The American counterpart Uber Eats and DoorDash are also among the other food delivery companies finding its presence on the Candian giant curated list. Besides, China’s Ele.me company has also found its name on it.

The report noted, “From the beginning, the model has been, explicitly, less about food service and more about logistics, e-commerce (including customer-data collection) and attracting technology-focused venture capital investors.

Some players were gobbled up, and those that remained raised even more investment cash – while buying and swapping stakes in competitors.

With little or no protections or perks, couriers put themselves in danger (by speeding, breaking traffic laws, travelling through high-crime areas) rather than risk being fined or fired if they don’t deliver often enough and fast enough. While gig work is supposed to allow people to choose how much and when they work, the reality is that the platforms are in control.”

It also lauded such delivery platform companies, stating that such companies are playing a major role in connecting local businesses to the end customers who have acclimized to the ease of getting food or groceries delivered to their homes.

Such services are also providing employment to their countries’ gig economy.