Zomato Users Can Now Pay Directly At The Restaurants Using This New Feature; Zomato Pro Replaced!

Zomato has rolled out its latest and the third version of its dining-out feature Zomato Pay in select Indian cities.

Context

The feature has now been made available in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

The timing is interesting since this move is in the context of food aggregators who are heavily criticized for providing deep discounting .

Zomato customers can now pay at its partner restaurants using the Zomato Pay feature and win discounts and cashback offers.

‘Vibe Check’

It is also symbiotic by making partner restaurants easier to promote themselves.

With a feature called ‘Vibe Check’, the Zomato Pay programme allows eateries to post short video stories to help generate more attention.

The restaurants can post short videos – similar to Instagram stories – to improve the discovery of their locations.

No More Zo Pro

Zomato stopped accepting new subscriptions and renewals for both Zomato Pro and Zomato Plus programmes earlier this year.

It said that while loyalty programmes are one of its strong value propositions, it was instead focusing more on increasing customer frequency.

“…we will have to look beyond these loyalty programmes and look at introducing newer use cases, which perhaps leads to a lot of the current offline spend on restaurant food moving on to our platform,” said Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal.

Intercity services

Zomato also recently launched its intercity food delivery programme which allows its users to place food orders with popular restaurants across different states.

Currently the list includes Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.