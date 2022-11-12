Redmi Is Launching A Super-Economical Smartphone, Spotted On TENAA; Is It Redmi 11A?

A recent TENAA listing has confirmed that Xiaomi is working on another affordable Redmi smartphone.

Redmi 11A: The front and back,

This is believed to be the Redmi 11A even though the Redmi 10A released just early this year.

The Redmi 11A has a different back design than its predecessor, with two large camera sensors flanked by a single LED flash module and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup, a fingerprint reader and LED flash.

Screen, processor,

The same listing states that Xiaomi has built the Redmi 11A around a 6.7-inch and 720p IPS display, along with a 5,000 mAh battery and up to 8 GB of RAM.

TENAA reports that the device will come in four storage configurations up to 256 GB, as well as an unnamed chipset that has 8 CPU cores clocked at 2 GHz.

Availability

Even though Xiaomi has not started teasing the Redmi 11A yet, ‘2212’ in its model number suggests it will be announced next month but likely only in China.

Model numbers 22120RN86C, 22120RN86G and 22120RN86I have been spotted in the IMEI Database.

The letter G stands for Global, the letter I for India and the letter C for China.

So there’s a possibility that the new smartphone will be introduced in all markets and released perhaps towards the end of 2022.

Image